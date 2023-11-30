Windows Central Podcast #333: BIG changes coming to Windows 11 thanks to the EU
DMA changes to Windows 11, Microsoft Ignite recap, and more!
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft Copilot officially coming to Windows 10 soon, the changes coming to Windows 11 as a result of Microsoft complying with the Digital Markets Act, Apple using RCS messaging, all the fallout from Microsoft Ignite including Microsoft launching the "Windows app" & Teams using AI to clean up your messy room, OnePlus announcing that an integration with Microsoft Phone Link, and more!
Links
- It's official: Microsoft Copilot AI is coming to Windows 10 - Windows Central
- Microsoft will let users uninstall Edge, Bing, and disable ads on Windows 11 - Windows Central
- Microsoft unveils the 'Windows app' - Windows Central
- Microsoft Teams will use AI to clean up your messy room - Windows Central
- OnePlus now provides the best integration between an Android phone and Windows 11 - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Senior Editor
No comments yet Comment from the forums