Windows Central Podcast #333: BIG changes coming to Windows 11 thanks to the EU

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft Copilot officially coming to Windows 10 soon, the changes coming to Windows 11 as a result of Microsoft complying with the Digital Markets Act, Apple using RCS messaging, all the fallout from Microsoft Ignite including Microsoft launching the "Windows app" & Teams using AI to clean up your messy room, OnePlus announcing that an integration with Microsoft Phone Link, and more!

