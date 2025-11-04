Fake Windows 11 bypass tool could infect your PC — here’s how to stay safe

Flyoobe's developer has issued a warning about a suspicious website and an update for the tool.

If you were hoping Microsoft might reconsider its decision to pull the plug on Windows 10, then you're all out of luck. The tech giant ended support for the operating system on October 14, 2025, leaving approximately 400 million Windows PCs without support.

While it's apparent that Microsoft would prefer these users to upgrade to Windows 11, it seems highly unlikely, especially for users with relatively new devices that have essentially been rendered obsolete following Windows 10's death. Some users have even branded Microsoft's decision to end support for the OS as programmed obsolescence.

Of course, alternative platforms like Linux and ChromeOS are seemingly gaining popularity among users who refuse to upgrade to Windows 11, citing Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements and flawed design elements. A lack of ads and telemetry tracking are also among the main incentives that could trigger the huge jump.

There's also been an increase in popularity for third-party tools that make the transition to Windows 11 a little bit less hectic. For instance, Flyoobe (formerly Flyby11) lets Windows 10 users bypass Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements, including 4GB of RAM, TPM 2.0 chips, UEFI with Secure Boot, and more, making it easier to install Windows 11 in outdated PCs.

While the software allows you to strip Windows 11 down to the basics by removing unwanted AI features and apps, bad actors are seemingly capitalizing on its growing popularity, following Windows 10's end of support, to trick unsuspecting Windows 10 users trying to upgrade to Windows 11.

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, the bad actors have availed a malicious update for the software via an official-looking domain. However, Flyoobe's developer has issued a warning about the suspicious website and update for the tool, further indicating that it is not affiliated with the project.

According to the security warning on Flyoobe's official GitHub page:

An unofficial mirror is being hosted at [URL] (do not visit), which may contain malware or a tampered build of Flyoobe.

Additionally, the developer has urged users to only download the tool directly from the official GitHub page. But these are among the critical issues that you are bound to encounter when interacting with third-party tools, which might even end up "bricking" your device. It's always important to tread carefully.

(Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program is also an option, but you'll need to sync your PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft Account, or pay $30 or 1,000 Microsoft Reward points. Unless you're in the European Economic Area, where you can access Windows 10's ESU program for free without meeting the thresholds highlighted above.

However, groups like the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) and The Restart Project have dismissed Microsoft's ESU program as a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a band-aid on a bleeding system.

The tech giant has made bold statements, like"Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs," to get users to upgrade to Windows 11 with Copilot+ PCs, primarily due to their next-gen AI features.

This news comes after a YouTube Tech content creator's videos highlighting how to install Windows 11 using only a local account were mysteriously taken down. The creator was afforded a vague explanation, citing a breach of the platform's community guidelines and policies. According to YouTube:

"Again, the warning strike you received was issued based on violation of Harmful or Dangerous Content which prohibits content that encourages or promotes dangerous behavior that encourages dangerous or illegal activities that risk serious physical harm or death."

While multiple users across social media suspected foul play on Microsoft's side, the creator didn't think the company had anything to do with it. Instead, he suspected that YouTube was using AI to moderate content uploaded on the platform, which in turn flagged his videos as false positives and made the customer support process even more daunting.

However, it's worth noting that the videos have since been restored after an uproar from users. The saga continues.

FAQ

Is it safe to download third-party tools like Flyoobe on your device? While tools are available on credible platforms like GitHub, downloading third-party tools always carries some risk, as they may expose your device to malicious attacks.

Why Is Microsoft struggling to get users to upgrade to Windows 11? The company's stringent hardware requirements for the operating system have primarily contributed to a vast majority of Windows 10 users not upgrading. Some have even claimed that Microsoft's decision to end support for Windows 10 is programmed obsolescence, prompting some to even consider ditching the ecosystem for alternatives like Linux and ChromeOS.

What is Flyoobe (formerly Flyby11)? It is a third-party tool that allows Windows 10 users to easily upgrade to Windows 11 without necessarily meeting Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements, including 4GB of RAM, TPM 2.0 chips, UEFI with Secure Boot, and more.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!