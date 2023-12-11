Save $300 through this huge Christmas deal for Lenovo's ultimate alternative to Windows Phone

When Windows Phone was shut down in 2020, the tech world wept the loss of the mobile platform. In the wake of this tragedy, Lenovo and its phone brand Motorola stepped up to create a spiritual successor to Windows Phone in the form of the ThinkPhone.

This mobile device is packed with all kinds of advanced features that make it one of the best Android phones and a fine companion piece for your Windows PC. And now's the best time to buy one as there is a sale going on the ThinkPhone, reducing the MSRP from $799.99 down to $399.99 at Lenovo US, saving buyers $300!

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola — 256GB, Unlocked | was $699.99 now $399.99 at Lenovo If you're on the hunt for a powerful, top-of-the-line Android phone, look no further than this discount deal for the Lenovo ThinkPhone. This fantastic comes with water protection, a durable shell casing, 5,000mAh of battery life, tight security measures, and much more.

Why should you buy Lenovo's ThinkPhone?

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola - Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

- RAM: 8GB

- Storage: 256GB

- Display: 6.6-inch pOLED @ 144Hz

- OS: Android 13

- Battery: 5,000mAh, 68W

- Cameras: 50MP rear, 32MP front

Weight: 189g

- Other features: Customizable Red Key button

While it may not be as popular as Samsung or Apple's products, the Lenovo ThinkPhone should not be overlooked as it is jam-packed with everything a Windows user needs. Even our colleagues over at Android Central gave the Lenovo ThinkPhone a glowing review by stating that it "checks all the right boxes and not only feels like a good value, (and) it's generally an excellent phone for the price."

It is equipped with a 6.6-inch 1080p OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh of battery life, IP68-rated waterproof protection (can only be immersed up to a depth of 1.5m for 30 minutes), and a Gorilla Glass Victus screen to protect it from being scratched. If you need to charge the ThinkPhone, it comes packaged with a compatible 68W wired charger, and it can be recharged through 15W wireless chargers.

The ThinkPhone features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space — making this device an ideal tool for working remotely at home with Microsoft 365. However, you may need to rely on OneDrive still in case you need to store extra backup files, as this device does not have microSD slots to expand storage space.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone can run Android 13 the moment you take it out of the box. In addition, the device's co-developer, Motorola, states it will ship with OS updates for the next three years and security updates for four years.

It features a 50MP primary, a 13MP ultrawide camera that can act as a macro lens and a depth sensor in portrait. In addition, it has a 32MP hole-punch camera with autofocus which sits at the front so it can take selfies, and an AI-powered camera app that supports video meeting filters and is capable of recording video footage in 4K or 8K resolutions.

The ThinkPhone has everything a Windows user could ask for

What truly sets this phone apart from others in the market is the magnitude of features it has designed to make a Windows user's life easier in the workplace. This includes being able to drag items immediately from a user's Lenovo PC to a ThinkPhone using a shared clipboard, remote management tools, AI-powered defense software to repel hackers and viruses, and a dedicated incident-response team in place to aid the heads of IT departments.

The ThinkPhone can also seamlessly integrate with Microsoft products and apps, and sync with your Windows PC instead of Microsoft's Phone Link by installing Lenovo ThinkPad and pressing the Red Key. Lastly, the ThinkPhone is equipped with a functioning Walkie-Talkie feature to aid communication during business meetings via Microsoft Teams. It's also worth highlighting that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, while not the latest and greatest, far exceeds the type of chip you'd normally find inside a phone at this price.

As you can imagine, an Android device this powerful and rich with features doesn't come cheap, as its MSRP usually sits at $799.99 at most retailers. However, with this early Christmas deal, you will be able to buy it for $399.99 at Lenovo US and save yourself $300 in the process.

So, if you've been hard-pressed to find one of the best mobile phones, then get on this deal while it lasts as it's one of the best deals you will find this holiday season.