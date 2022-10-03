Everything new for Microsoft Teams from September 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams gained several new features in September 2022, including collaborative annotations in meetings and Parent Connection for educators.

Multiple Teams certified devices rolled out last month as well.

Microsoft optimized Teams for Mac devices with Apple silicon, which greatly improved the performance of the app.

Microsoft Teams is one of the most updated apps in Microsoft's library. With so many features rolling out each month and several versions of Teams to keep track of, it's easy to miss a few features. Luckily, Microsoft gathers together every new feature at the end of each month. Here's what shipped to Teams in September 2022, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Performance

Microsoft optimized Teams for Mac computers using Apple silicon. The change brings a "significant boost" to performance, according to the tech giant. Teams was available on Macs before last month but had to run through emulation, which isn't as efficient as running natively.

Meetings

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As meetings are one of the core experiences of Teams, it's no surprise that they received several new features last month. Cameo in PowerPoint Live launched, as did collaborative annotations in Teams meetings. Microsoft also added support for language interpretation.

Here are all of the new meetings features for Teams:

Cameo in PowerPoint Live

Collaborative annotations in Teams meetings

Language Interpretation

Select Together mode for everyone in the meeting

Pre-assign channel members to breakout Rooms

Transcription created automatically during recordings

Use a ranking poll to prioritize or re-order items for effective decision making

Usability improvements to in-meeting notifications

Improvements to informational messages in meetings for iOS and Android

Leave a meeting on all my devices

Meeting transcripts in Microsoft Teams for Android and iOS

Background blur and effects for Citrix and VMWare

HID Support for VMware

Convert a Word/PDF form or quiz to Microsoft Forms with one click

Calling

Only a few calling features rolled out to Teams in September, including the ability to play hold music for people waiting to be transferred.

Music on hold for call transfer

Early media support for compliance recording

Block inbound federated VoIP calls

Devices

Teams devices are built to facilitate communication within specific areas. There are several types of devices, including those with displays, phones powered by Wi-Fi, and Teams rooms devices. Here's everything Microsoft added for Teams devices in September:

Front row experience update Single display mode Dual display mode

Join a Teams meeting using a meeting ID

18 videos for dual display Teams rooms

Mute/unmute status on your room video

In-room noise suppression control

Share tray update

Pin and hide the room video for Teams Rooms on Windows

Turn off split gallery with XML setting

Certified devices

The PolyCCX 505 Business Media Phone and the Logitech Brio 500 & 505 cameras rolled out in September. The former is a touchscreen phone with integrated Wi-Fi, while the latter two are business webcams.

Chat & collaboration

It's now an option to select the download location for saving files through the desktop client of Teams.

Over on the mobile side of things, Teams on iOS and Android will now ask if a message should be translated if it's not in your preferred language.

Choose preferred download location for files

Intelligent chat message translation in Teams for iOS and Android

Power Platform and custom development

Teams users can now use apps within Teams Phone VoIP calls and instant meetings. The addition helps bring those experiences to parity with other meetings and calls.

Management

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Admins are now able to customize the Teams admin center dashboard. To personalize the experience, admins can drag and drop cards and widgets. Here are all of the changes:

Dashboard customization in Teams admin center

User request configuration to external systems (URL redirect)

Policy propagation in Activity log

Teams for Education

Parent Connection was added to Teams for Education. The tool allows educators to communicate with the parents or guardians of students using information provided by School Data Sync. A small handful of other education-related features also shipped last month:

Parent Connection

LTI apps integration with Schoology LMS

Brightspace (D2L) LMS integration with Microsoft 365

Home page for Teams for Education class teams

Activate a class from inside the Teams Classes LTI app within your Learning Management System (LMS)

View video recordings and attendance reports inside LMS

Timed quiz

Frontline workers

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft added a pair of features for frontline workers last month. Admins can now use a Teams PowerShell command and two CSV files to deploy up to 500 teams and add 25 users per team.

Additional filters were also added to the Approvals list, making it easier to find content.

Government

Government clients using Teams received a relatively short list of new features in September.