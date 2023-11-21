Free yourself from Netflix and cable TV with 25% off a LIFETIME Plex Pass membership for Black Friday

Cable TV and streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are traditionally the modern way to get your favorite media into your eyeballs. But there is another way, especially if you have a collection already or access to OTA TV channels. Plex is a one-stop-shop to organize and deliver your favorite video and audio content to any device you own, and for Black Friday, you can sign up to a lifetime membership of its premium offering for 25% less. And you totally should.

Plex is an incredible piece of software that essentially lets you build out your own TV and radio service in the comfort of your own home. You can get started with your existing Windows PC, all you have to do is download the media server client and have somewhere to store your media. Plex will do all the hard work, and it's pretty easy to set up with a simple to navigate user interface. From there, install apps on your console, TV, mobile devices, pretty much anything you own can access Plex.

If you still mourn for Windows Media Center, this is the spiritual successor.

One of my favorite uses for Plex Pass is the DVR feature for OTA TV. In the UK, we're pretty fortunate to have a robust selection of OTA channels. But without a dedicated box under your TV, you still can't record anything to watch back later. Paired up with a HDHomeRun tuner between the antenna and my home network, Plex will not only distribute all those OTA channels to any device with a Plex app installed, but it'll record and organize content from those channels with the same easy access from all those devices.

Be it TV shows, movies, audio, or even a selection of online streamed content, Plex can help you replace many apps or even hardware devices, and put all your content in one place. Plex Pass is an essential purchase if you really want to use Plex to its fullest, and this Black Friday deal is the perfect time to jump in. Free yourself from monthly subscriptions and power up your own media for a single one off, low price. Do it now!