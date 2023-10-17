Listen up! Logitech has a new software suite for mixing audio.

What you need to know

Logitech has announced a new software suite named MIXLINE.

MIXLINE is an audio mixing software package that uses drag and drop UI for mixing multiple audio inputs and outputs.

Logitech's MIXLINE is ideal for streamers, podcasters, and content creators.

The MIXLINE beta will go live on October 17.

Since its acquisition of Streamlabs, Logitech has continued to build upon its suite of software and peripherals aimed at content creators and live streamers. Logitech recently released a new line of Yeti microphones for streamers and podcasters. Now it has announced the MIXLINE software suite, an all-new way for creators to manage and mix multiple audio inputs. MIXLINE makes it easy to focus on your content and audience while still producing reliable, quality sound output in a way that is beginner-friendly and easy to learn.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Audio mixing can be a pain point for many creators, especially game streamers who are often juggling game audio, music, and voice chat inputs. Routing various inputs to your desired output can be complex, but MIXLINE can help streamline the process.

With MIXLINE, creators can input multiple sources of audio and then mix, balance and output professional quality audio within an easy-to-use drag and drop interface. MIXLINE uses a simplified system with one driver, significantly reducing the digital clutter and maximizing your PC performance without sacrificing quality. Each volume input can be independently controlled.

Logitech will open access to the MIXLINE beta today, October 17, to creators in the US, Canada, England, Ireland, and Australia. The MIXLINE beta does require Windows 10, version 20H2, or higher. To download the MIXLINE beta, visit the Logitech G website.