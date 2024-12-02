Anyone can have a custom Bluesky handle with a little work, and you can get your own domain for under a dollar a year during Cyber Monday

Bluesky is taking off, and with a bit of work, your handle can stand out.

Who doesn't enjoy standing out from the crowd? If you're looking to give a more unique impression when people visit your Bluesky profile, or you need a special website to advertise your work, then it's time to grab a custom domain. Right now, you can get anywhere from 50% to even 91% off a domain at Namecheap. This deal won't be live for much longer, so get in there, use the promo code and secure your name now!

Custom @ Namecheap domains

Was: Up to $15 a year for a .com domain

Now: Up to $7.49 a year for a .com domain at Namecheap with promo code: BFCMTLD24 Our senior editor Ben Wilson uses Namecheap for his domain, and he effortlessly linked it to his Bluesky account, confirming that it's not a hassle. ✅Perfect for: Anyone that wants to grab a custom domain at a super-low price that can be used for a personal website as well having a custom handle on Bluesky. ❌Avoid if: You don't care about having a custom Bluesky handle, and you don't want a personal website. Servers: Dedicated servers available at extra cost. Migration: Support for migrating an existing domain to Namecheap. Warranty: Monthly uptime guarantee. 👉See at: Namecheap 🤩Alternative deal: $150 off a domain name at Domain

Bluesky is taking off, so cement your domain now

The current social media reshuffling is fascinating to watch. X (formerly Twitter) continues to lose users in freefall ever since Elon Musk acquired the platform in 2022, with especially notable drops in countries like the U.S, the U.K, and Brazil. As a result, other social media platforms are experiencing a rapid influx of new users, including Bluesky.

Among other revolutionary ideas such as a functional block button and actual content moderation, Bluesky has an innovative way for users to stand out from each other. While you can just use the standard @example.bsky.social handle, if you own a custom domain, you can also use that domain as your handle!



As an example, our senior editor Ben Wilson bought his domain through Namecheap (though he didn't get the great discount that's currently available) and now, his Bluesky handle is @benwilson.net. So since we're using it, we can personally guarantee that this works!

Even if you don't really care about social media, this is also just a great deal if you want to secure your own website for personal and/or business use. Just looking over at the gaming industry, if you're a writer or designer of any kind, it's a great idea to have a personal website where you can advertise your experience for potential employers.

Is Bluesky better than X (Twitter)? Yes. Bluesky isn't perfect, and there are growing pains as with any new-ish platform, but Bluesky is quickly becoming the social media website of choice for millions of people as X (Twitter) continues to decay.