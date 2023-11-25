Peacock is just $1.99 a month for a full year right now — If I wasn't already using this streaming service every day, I'd jump all over this amazing deal
We haven't wanted to use any other streaming service since getting Peacock.
I finally subscribed to Peacock for the first time and I've been absolutely loving the range of shows and movies this NBC streaming service provides. And now, thanks to a ridiculously low-price deal you can get a Peacock subscription for about 67% off. Usually, a Peacock subscription is $5.99 per month, but this special discount makes it only $1.99 per month for 12 months. That's about $48 in savings annually.
Best of all, there are some fantastic shows on this service including The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and much more. It even gives access to live sports like Sunday Night Football and WWE. Additionally, Xbox and PlayStation owners can easily watch the service from their current-gen consoles using the PeacockTV app.
Peacock: was
$5.99 per month now $1.99 per month for 12 months ($48 savings)
This streaming service brings subscribers access to dozens if not hundreds of shows and movies. Some of the most popular ones are The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Five Nights at Freddy's, Psych, and many more. There's also Sunday Night Football for sports fans.
Enter Code: BIGDEAL at checkout
✅Perfect for: People who like to watch a wide range of shows and movies from Hallmark to comedy and horror.
❌Avoid it if: None of the shows offered look interesting to you.
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
I just recently got a Peacock subscription and I'm loving it
On Halloween morning of this year, I found out that I had contracted COVID-19 for the very first time. In addition to making me weak and tired, this made me really upset because I had been planning to go all out with our candy distribution that night, which was going to include several larger-than-life decorations I had made. But instead, my husband just put out a bowl of candy and we pretended not to be home. To somewhat make up for his disappointment, my husband and I decided we wanted to watch Five Nights at Freddy's. The thing was, it was only available on Peacock.
We're pretty picky people when it comes to subscriptions. If there aren't enough things on a service that we want to watch then we avoid it or cancel it. But when we took a look at all of the other shows in addition to FNAF that were included with Peacock we both perked up and realized this was going to be something we'd be using a lot.
Some of the biggest TV and movie hits of recent years are on Peacock including The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Yellowstone, Modern Family, Psych, Quantum Leap, and many more. Another perk is that Peacock lets you watch live events like Sunday Night Football, WWE, the Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade, and more.
It's been about a month since we got Peacock and since then it's been the only streaming service we've wanted to use thanks to the variety of excellent shows. Since there is a convenient app for both Xbox and PlayStation, I've also been able to access this streaming service from my Xbox Series X. I'm rather jealous of this $1.99 per month discount, but I really can't complain. My subscription so far has definitely been worth it.
Peacock TV FAQ
Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?
No. Peacock and Amazon Prime are two separate streaming services and NBC's Peacock cannot be accessed on Amazon Prime.
Is Peacock TV free?
Not any more. Peacock did have a free service option, but that ended in early 2023.
Can I be a current Peacock subscriber and get the $1.99 per month deal?
Unfortunately, no. This special Peacock discount of $1.99 per month for 12 months is only available to people who aren't currently a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscriber.
How much is a Peacock streaming membership?
There are two Peacock subscription options. A Peacock Premium plan is $5.99 per month ($59.99 a year) whereas a Peacock Premium Plus subscription is $11.99 a month ($119.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time. Sometimes there are special deals where this pricing is lowered, but you need to meet the requirements to be eligible for these discounts.
