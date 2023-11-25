Get all of Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 a month — But act fast, this deal isn't going to last long
A new Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion lets you nab Hulu and Disney Plus for just $2.99/month for the first year.
Now this is the deal for the Disney fans, the lovers of TV shows and movies, the Marvel and Star Wars nerds, and everyone in between. For a limited time thanks to the power of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can pick up a new Hulu and Disney+ bundle for just $2.99 a month at Hulu for an entire year, as long as you're okay with some ads in between episodes.
Hulu + Disney Plus (w/ ads) | was
$15.98 now $2.99/month for one year at Hulu
Sign up for Hulu for just 99¢ a month for an entire year, and add Disney+ to that subscription for just $2 more a month. It's an astoundingly good deal for two of the best subscription services, although these subscription tiers to come with ads built-in.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves watching TV shows and movies, since Disney+ and Hulu have massive catalogs of hits new and old, from Disney's Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more to Hulu's vast library of TV shows and movies like Futurama, Predator, and so much more
❌Avoid if: You genuinely cannot stand ads, because this subscription bundle will include some ads in between episodes
🔍Our experience: We've not reviewed these services, but do we have to? Millions use and love Disney+ and Hulu every year, and I count among them
Enough content to watch until the end of time, available on all your devices
I don't think I need to spend a lot of time selling Hulu and Disney+ to you. Both subscription services let you stream hundreds of movies and TV shows, with different focuses for each. Hulu has a very impressive library of movies and shows from a ton of different studios and publishers, from sci-fi movie franchises like Predator to animated cartoon reboots like Futurama and everything in between. Disney+ is just as lucrative, but especially for the Disney fans and families. You get all of Disney and Pixar's animated movies (moderns and classics), a ton of Disney live action movies and TV shows, and practically all of Star Wars and Marvel in one marvelous service.
Both services are also available on practically every device, too, with mobile apps, a browser version, and even full-featured apps on Xbox and Windows PCs through the Microsoft Store. As long as you're willing to deal with periodic ad breaks, you're not going to find a better deal on streaming services anywhere else (especially considering how many streaming services continue to raise prices over time). Hulu by itself can be had for just 99 cents a month for an entire year, but you can add Disney+ (with ads, too) for an additional $2 a month. Your monthly subscription will return to the regular price of $15.97 a month after that year ends, but that still gives you plenty of time to binge all the shows and movies you've been missing.
You need to act fast, though, because this deal isn't sticking around long — the deadline to sign up is Nov. 28, 2023, the day after Cyber Monday. If you've been on the fence about which streaming services to pay for each month, choose these two (the deals just aren't going to get better than this).
