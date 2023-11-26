The best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals make it cheaper to watch your favorite shows and movies 2023

Thanks to all of the Cyber Monday deals going on right now many of the best streaming services are offering subscriptions at seriously discounted prices from usual. Each service offers a different range of TV shows, movies, and other perks so it's good to see what is included with your purchase. At any rate, this round-up of the best Cyber Monday stream service deals will help you determine which ones are right for you.

Best Cyber Monday streaming service deals

Apple TV+: free for 4 months at Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy is offering four months of Apple TV+ for free. This special deal is only available for new subscribers or current subscribers that meet specific qualifications. At any rate, this subscription gives you access to hits like Charlie Brown specials, Severance, Ted Lasso, and more.

Hulu w/ ads: $0.99/mo for 12 months (save $84) If you're ok with seeing ads then this Hulu plan makes for a very inexpensive option. Hulu is a great place to watch anime and also gives access to a wide range of shows including Bob's Burgers, Once Upon a Time, The Simpsons, The Kardashians, and much more. There are also other subscription plans available with no ads.

Peacock: was $5.99 per month now $1.99 per month for 12 months ($48 savings) This streaming service brings subscribers access to dozens if not hundreds of shows and movies. Some of the most popular ones are The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Five Nights at Freddy's, Psych, and many more. There's also Sunday Night Football for sports fans.



Enter Code: BIGDEAL at checkout

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month If you like Nickelodeon shows and Smithsonian documentaries then this is a great service for you. You can watch things like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Frasier (original show and the new show), SpongeBob Squarepants, NCIS, Survivor, and much more.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month This deal is by far the best value of any on this page since it gives you access not only to Disney Plus shows but also Hulu with ads. As such, you'll be able to watch Marvel films, Disney classic cartoons, Pixar movies, a bunch of anime, and a wide range of other hits in various genres.

Max w/ ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month

Max is the ideal place for DC fans as dozens of movies and cartoons are available including the 90s Batman cartoon, the on-going Harley Quinn animated series, and more. Other shows and movies include Our Flag Means Death, Barry, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and much more.

Cyber Monday Live TV streaming deals

YouTube TV: was $25 now $13 for the first month YouTube TV is a fantastic way to say goodbye to cable while still being able to watch the TV channels you are interested in. Subscriptions give access to ESPN, CNN, Fox, Comedy Central, TNT, Food Network, and much more.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Sunday Ticket starting at $89



This streaming TV package gives access to all live NFL sports games produced by Fox and CBS on Sunday afternoons. Anyone who already has YouTube TV can get the remaining NFL 2023-2024 season access for $89. Just note that this deal ends on Nov. 27, so if you want it you better act fast.

Philo: was $25 now $13 for the first month This live and on-demand streaming service offers a seven-day free trial so you can see if it's a good fit for you. There are over 70 channels on Philo including Food Network, History Channel, Lifetime, A&E, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central, MTV and much more.

Fubo: $40 off first 2 months on select memberships Sports fans can get hours and hours of watching in with this live sports service that doesn't require cable. There are four subscription plans available each with its own number of channels. Most options give you 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR and let you watch on up to 10 screens at once, which is great for parties or for letting various people in your house watch the sport they're interested in from different devices. This $40 off deal applies to Pro, Elite, and Premiere plans.

Best Cyber Monday streaming device deals

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 at Amazon Amazon's latest TV stick is one of the most popular options for 4K streaming. It has Wi-Fi 6 support, gives access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes, and will reliably allow you to access your various streaming services. It can also be controlled using Amazon Alexa, if that's what you'd prefer.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Best Buy Roku makes some of the best-rated streaming devices on the market and the popular 4K TV stick is currently seriously discounted. With this, you'll be able to easily access your various streaming service subscriptions including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and more.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K: was $49 now $37 at Amazon Google's take on the TV streaming stick has also been incredibly popular and well-rated by its users. It's currently not as discounted as Roku's 4K stick or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but it does work well and gives you access to your various streaming services. Plus, you can control it with Google Assistant.

How to know which streaming service to get

I personally have Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, Max, and Disney+ streaming services. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

When trying to figure out which streaming services are a good fit for you, it's important to take time and look at all of the shows, movies, and other perks that each service provides before making a decision. Most services allow you to cancel at any time but some lock you in with specific discount deals.

At any rate, you want to determine which services offer enough interesting videos to make it worth it. If there's just one show that's really drawing your eye, then it might be worth getting a free trial and then canceling afterward or paying for a month of a subscription and then canceling when you've watched what you want to watch. Just make sure that you'll be able to cancel when you want to before signing up.

My personal favorite services are Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime. It would honestly probably be embarrassing to see how many hours I've sunk into each of these streaming services, but they each offer a wide range of shows that satisfy my various watching desires. Netflix is a good all-rounder filled with a mixture of classic shows and original hits like Stranger Things. It's also a fantastic place to watch anime as there are plenty of different shows.

Another great place for anime is Hulu, which is where I can watch Naruto Shippuden, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Fruits Basket, and much more. I've also enjoyed watching the new Goosebumps TV show, the hilarious What We Do in the Shadows, Community, and Shitts Creek.

Most recently, I got Peacock, which is on sale for just $1.99 a month for 12 months, and I haven't wanted to watch any other streaming service since I got it. You can watch The Office, Parks and Recreation, Five Nights at Freddy's, Sunday Night Football, and much more with this membership.

Streaming service FAQ

Does Netflix have a Cyber Monday deal in 2023? Unfortunately, no. Netflix is hosting a sale on its online store, but there are no Cyber Monday deals for the actual streaming service itself this year.

What is the #1 best streaming service? This is a really a matter of preference as each service contains a different range of movies, TV shows, and other conveniences that the others do not have. That being said, Netflix is by far the most popular service followed by Prime Video, and then Disney+. Other major players are Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Peacock.