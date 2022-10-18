How to get the Windows 10 2022 Update on your PC

The Windows 10 2022 Update (version 22H2) is now gradually making its way to compatible devices as the feature update number thirteen since the original release. This is yet another minor maintenance update for those computers with unsupported hardware to upgrade to Windows 11 (opens in new tab) or those users who are not ready to switch versions.

On devices already on the October 2021 Update, May 2021 Update, or October 2020 Update, version 22H2 will be available as an optional update from the Windows Update settings, and it will apply as a monthly update without reinstallation.

On the other hand, computers running an older version of the operating system will first receive the May 2021 Update before installing the 2022 Update.

As usual, Microsoft will begin rolling out the update slowly, starting with devices known to have a good update experience, and then it'll expand to more devices in the weeks ahead.

This guide will walk you through the steps to download and install the Windows 10 2022 Update on your computer.

Warning: Although these are non-destructive processes, you should create a temporary full backup (opens in new tab) of your PC before proceeding in case something goes wrong and you need to revert to the previous version.

The easiest method to upgrade to version 22H2 is through Windows Update.

To install the Windows 10 2022 Update from the Windows Update settings, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Windows Update. If the computer is eligible to run Windows 11, click the Stay on Windows 10 for now option (if applicable).

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Check for updates button. Under the "Feature Update to Windows 10, version 22H2" section, click the "Download and install now" button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Restart now button.

Once you complete the steps, the package will download and update any release of Windows 10 equal to or greater than version 21H1 to version 22H2 as a regular cumulative update without reinstallation.

If you don't see the option to upgrade through the Windows Update settings, forcing the download is not a good idea because the update may not be fully compatible with your hardware configuration.

To perform an in-place upgrade to the Windows 10 version 22H2 with the Update Assistant, use these steps:

Open the Microsoft support website (opens in new tab) . Click the Update now button to save the tool on the laptop or desktop computer.

(Image credit: Future)

Double-click the Windows10Upgrade file to launch the assistant. Click the Update Now button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Next button. Click the Restart Now button.

After you complete the steps, the assistant will download the files and install the 2022 Update, preserving your files, settings, and programs.

Since the Update Assistant will reinstall the operating system, you should only use this option if the device is behind multiple versions, such as version 1909, or you have problems upgrading through Windows Update.

Finally, you can use the Media Creation Tool to do an in-place upgrade or clean installation of the 2022 Update. However, if you have one of the three most recent versions of Windows 10, you should use the Windows Update option, as this tool will perform an unnecessary reinstallation if everything is working as expected on your computer.

To install the 2022 Update with the Media Creation Tool, use these steps:

Open the Microsoft support website (opens in new tab) . Click the Download tool now button to save the installer on the device.

(Image credit: Future)

Double-click the MediaCreationTool22H2.exe file to begin the in-place upgrade process. Click the Accept button to agree to the terms. Select the Upgrade this PC now option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Accept button again to agree to the licensing terms. Confirm the Keep personal files and apps option is selected. Click the Install button.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the tool will upgrade the computer to the latest release of Windows 10, preserving your files, settings, and programs.

If the update fails to install or you have had the same installation for a long time, use the Media Creation Tool to create a USB media and proceed with a clean installation instead (opens in new tab).

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: