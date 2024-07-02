Microsoft finally lets Windows 10 users with multi-monitor configuration use Copilot after 7-month compatibility hold
Microsoft has finally lifted the compatibility hold on Windows 10 that prevent some users for accessing Copilot AI.
What you need to know
- Microsoft has finally fixed the issue affecting the Copilot experience in Windows 10 when using a multi-monitor configuration.
- The company placed a compatibility hold on affected devices in November 2023.
- Windows 11 users also encountered the same issue, but Microsoft issued a fix earlier this year and indicated it was still working on a fix for Windows 10.
Despite Windows 10's looming death and end-of-support date slated for October 14, 2025, Microsoft shipped its Copilot AI assistant to the operating system. As you might have guessed, Microsoft decided to ship the AI assistant to Windows 10 because it still holds the biggest market share (1 billion monthly active users) compared to Windows 11's 400 million monthly active devices.
However, the Copilot experience in Windows 10 was short-lived for some users. The experience was negatively affected by a bug that caused desktop icons to move sporadically and icon alignment issues. This prompted the company to place a compatibility hold on Windows devices with multi-monitor configurations while it worked on a fix.
Multiple Windows 11 users reported the same issue in December 2023, which was patched earlier this year in February. While issuing the fix, Microsoft indicated Windows 10 users would have to wait a tad longer. And now, the company has finally issued a fix for Windows 10 via an optional preview update that shipped on June 25, 2024 (via Neowin).
According to Microsoft:
"We are gradually rolling out a new Copilot experience for devices with Windows updates released June 25, 2024 () or later. This new experience will resolve this issue for Windows 10, version 22H2. This update () was released on June 25, 2024, and you can expect to receive the new Copilot experience between now and the coming months."
Better and improved Copilot experience
After installing the new update, users should be able to use Copilot as intended without encountering any issues. Moreover, Microsoft is enhancing the experience by pinning Copilot to the taskbar.
Like Windows 11, Windows 10 users can now leverage Copilot's capabilities like an app. This essentially means you can resize, move, and snap the window. It's worth noting Microsoft is rolling out the advanced Copilot experience in waves. As such, it's possible that you might not be able to leverage the new capabilities immediately.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
This might be part of Microsoft's broader campaign to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. Statcounter's latest report shows Windows 11 holds 29.7% of the market share. While Windows 10 still dominates the category, this is arguably the highest we've seen Windows 11 scale.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.