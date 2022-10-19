Windows 10 got its 2022 update, but Microsoft hasn't said what's new

What you need to know

The Windows 10 2022 Update, also known as Windows 10 version 22H2, is now available.

It is a minor update that doesn't appear to include any major features, though Microsoft has not shared a complete changelog for it.

Windows 10 version 21H1 reaches end of support on December 13, 2022, so it's important to update to the latest version of Windows 10 to keep systems supported.

Microsoft shifted its focus to Windows 11 over a year ago. The company just released the Windows 11 2022 Update, also known as Windows 11 version 22H2. While Windows 11 is Microsoft's focus, it isn't the only support operating system from the company. The Windows 10 2022 Update (Windows 10 version 22H2) became available this week.

The update doesn't appear to have any major new features. Microsoft's blog post announcing availability simply states that it is "providing a limited scope of new features and functionality delivered via a familiar, fast and reliable update experience."

The ambiguous statement probably isn't Microsoft being cagey about what's new. Instead, there's a good chance that there simply aren't many notable changes in the update.

While Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, many organizations have chosen to remain on Windows 10 for now. This is normal, as companies generally want to wait until a new operating system is more stable before switching. Some consumers also prefer to hold off on major OS updates for a while.

The most important thing that the Windows 10 2022 Update will do for most systems is keep them in support. Windows 10 version 22H1 will reach end of servicing on December 13, 2022. The Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 10 version 20H2 will reach end of servicing on May 9, 2023. After these cutoffs, systems running older versions of Windows will not receive monthly security and quality updates.

Our how-to expert Mauro Huculak has a piece breaking down when your device will get the Windows 10 2022 Update. Performing an in-place upgrade will leave up about 20GB of wasted storage on your system. After you've installed it, you can free up some space.