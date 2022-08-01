Windows 10 version 22H2 may have new features after all

What you need to know

Microsoft recently rolled out the first preview build of Windows 10 version 22H2.

Initially, the company did not mention any new features that would arrive with the OS update.

Microsoft's blog post has since been updated to mention that "a scoped set of features" will arrive with Windows 10 version 22H2, though it doesn't state any specifics.

Microsoft recently announced Windows 10 version 22H2 and rolled out the first preview build of the OS to Insiders. Windows 10 version 22H2 is the next major update for Windows 10, though it will likely be a relatively small update when it comes to new features. In fact, Microsoft's original blog post on the update didn't mention any new capabilities or options that would arrive with the update. While the company has not shared any specifics, the post now mentions new features.

Microsoft's newly updated blog post about Windows 10 version 22H2 now states (emphasis added):

"This build is focused on validating the servicing technology. Windows 10, version 22H2 has a scoped set of features and Microsoft will share more details on this update later this year."

The update is still expected to be light when it comes to new features, but it does appear that it will at least include some new options.

Microsoft released Windows 11 last year and is focused on its new operating system. While Windows 10 is still supported, it shouldn't receive any major changes over the next few years. For context, here are the highlights from Windows 10 version 21H2, the last major update to the operating system:

Added WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security

Windows Hello for Business introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes

GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflows

The changes focused largely on continuing the Windows 10 experience rather than introducing new capabilities. Microsoft is likely to continue along those tracks with Windows 10 version 22H2.