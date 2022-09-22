How to disable Quick Settings and Notifications flyouts on Windows 11 2022 Update

On Windows 11 (opens in new tab), the Quick Settings and Notification Center flyouts allow users to quickly check missed notifications and manage essential features (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, etc.).

Although these are useful features, they allow users to make unwanted system changes and add unnecessary distractions.

Whatever the reason it might be, the Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2) (opens in new tab) includes new policies to disable the Taskbar flyouts using the Group Policy Editor or Registry.

This guide will walk you through the steps to disable the Quick Settings and Notification Center flyouts on version 22H2.

How to disable Quick Settings flyout with Group Policy on Windows 11

If you have Windows 11 Pro, using the Group Policy Editor is the easiest way to disable the Quick Settings flyout.

To prevent users from opening the Quick Settings flyout, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for gpedit and click the top result to open the Group Policy Editor. Browse the following path: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Start Menu and Taskbar Double-click the "Remove Quick Settings" policy from the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the Enabled option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

Once you complete the steps, the "Windows key + A" shortcut or clicking the time and date section in the system tray will no longer open the Quick Settings flyout.

If you change your mind, you can revert the changes using the same instructions, but on step No. 5, select the Not Configured option.

How to disable Quick Settings flyout with Registry on Windows 11

If you have Windows 11 Home, you won't have access to the Group Policy Editor, but you can use the Registry to apply the same setting customization.

Warning: This is a friendly reminder that editing the Registry is risky and can cause irreversible damage to your installation if you don't do it correctly. Before proceeding, it's recommended to make a full backup of your PC (opens in new tab).

To disable Quick Settings using the Registry, use these steps:

Open Settings. Search for regedit and click the top result to open the Registry. Browse the following path: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows Right-click the Windows (folder) key, select New, and click on Key.

(Image credit: Future)

Name the key Explorer and press Enter. Right-click the recently created key, choose New, and click on the DWORD (32-bit) value.

(Image credit: Future)

Name the DWORD DisableControlCenter and press enter. Double-click the newly created DWORD and set the value from 0 to 1.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the OK button. Restart the computer.

After you complete the steps, the Quick Settings flyout will no longer work on Windows 11 version 22H2.

In the case that you change your mind, you can re-enable the flyout with the same instructions, but on step No. 8, set the value from 1 to 0. Or you can right-click the DisableControlCenter DWORD and select the Delete option.

How to disable Notification Center flyout with Group Policy on Windows 11

To prevent users from opening the Notification Center flyout, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for gpedit and click the top result to open the Group Policy Editor. Browse the following path: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Start Menu and Taskbar Double-click the "Remove Notifications and Action Center" policy from the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the Enabled option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

After completing the steps, the "Windows key + N" shortcut or clicking the network and volume section in the system tray will no longer open the Notifications flyout.

You can always undo the changes using the same instructions, but on step No. 5, select the Not Configured option.

How to disable Notification Center flyout with Registry on Windows 11

To disable Notification Center using the Registry, use these steps:

Open Settings. Search for regedit and click the top result to open the Registry. Browse the following path: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows Right-click the Windows (folder) key, select New, and click on Key.

(Image credit: Future)

Name the key Explorer and press Enter. Right-click the recently created key, choose New, and click on the DWORD (32-bit) value.

(Image credit: Future)

Name the DWORD DisableNotificationCenter and press enter. Double-click the newly created DWORD and set the value from 0 to 1.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the OK button. Restart the computer.

Once you complete the steps, the Notification Center flyout will no longer be available in the Taskbar.

You can re-enable the flyout with the same instructions, but on step No. 8, set the value from 1 to 0. Or you can right-click the DisableNotificationCenter DWORD and select the Delete option.

