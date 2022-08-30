How to use color filters on Windows 11

On Windows 11, "color filters" is an accessibility feature that helps to improve the visibility of elements on the screen for users with vision problems.

For instance, for users with color blindness, the feature can help distinguish the different colors on the screen and improves content visibility for users with light sensitivity.

The color filters have been available since Windows 10, and since it works at the system level, the filters will apply to the operating system elements as well as all apps.

This guide will walk you through the steps to enable and apply a color filter on Windows 11.

How to enable color filters on Windows 11

To apply a color filter on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Accessibility. Under the "Vision" section, click the Color filters page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn on the Color filters toggle switch to enable the feature. Choose one of the available filters:

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a preview of each available filter on Windows 11:

Red-green (green weak, deuteranopia):

(Image credit: Future)

Red-green (red weak, protanopia):

(Image credit: Future)

Blue-yellow (tritaopia):

(Image credit: Future)

Grayscale:

(Image credit: Future)

Grayscale inverted:

(Image credit: Future)

Inverted:

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the filter will apply to the computer to help you see elements on the screen more clearly, depending on your vision needs.

Enable color filters shortcut

Windows 11 also provides a shortcut that you can activate to turn color filters on or off without opening the Settings app.

To enable color filters keyboard shortcut on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings .

. Click on Accessibility .

. Under the "Vision" section, click the Color filters page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn on the "Keyboard shortcut for color filters" toggle switch.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, you can enable or disable color filters with the Windows key + Ctrl + C keyboard shortcut.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: