How to use Microsoft Edge to organize your shopping spree on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is happening on July 12 and 13, and during the sales event, the mega online retailer is expected to have tons of bargains and exclusive deals in virtually every category.

Since the site will have countless deals, organization and having the right tools are key to grabbing the best deals without losing control, and this is when Microsoft Edge can help.

If you plan to shop during Prime Day 2022, you can use the browser's built-in tools like Collections and Shopping and extensions to save time and money.

However, you'll also need a Prime subscription to access the deals. You can join the service for $139.99 per year (or $14.99 per month). If you have never had Amazon Prime, the company offers a 30-day trial (opens in new tab) with full access to all the sales event deals, plus free and faster shipping, Prime Video, music, gaming stream services, and more.

This guide will walk you through the steps to use the default web browser on Windows 11 to shop for Amazon products.

How to create a shopping collection on Edge

On Microsoft Edge, "Collections" simplifies the process of collecting and organizing anything from the web (links, images, text, and videos) into lists with the ability to compare prices without leaving the feature.

To get started with Collections on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the Settings and more (ellipsis) button and select the Collections option.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick tip: You can also open "Collections" with the address bar or use the Ctrl + Shift + Y keyboard shortcut.

Click the Create new collection button.

(Image credit: Future)

Confirm a name for the list (Amazon Prime Day 2022). Click the Save button. Click the newly created collection to open it. Search for the Amazon product you wish to buy. Click the Add current page option from the right pane when you find something you like.

(Image credit: Future)

Repeat steps 5 and 6 to add more items to the collection. (Optional) Right-click the item and select the Delete button to remove it (as necessary).

Once you complete the steps, you can start using Microsoft Edge Collections to shop more organized during Prime Day.

Compare prices

Collections also include an option to compare prices to ensure you get the best deal possible.

To compare prices on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the Settings and more (ellipsis) button and select the Collections option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Amazon Prime Day 2022 wish list. Click the "Compare price to other retailers" option within the item.

Quick note: The option will only appear on certain items. If the comparison option doesn't appear, you may be able to find in the "Shopping" flyout when browsing a product.

Under the "Prices from other retailers" section, select the store with the lowest price to expand the view (if applicable). Click the product title to open the website page. Or click the "Add this result" button to save the item on your collection. (Optional) Click the "Show more sellers" option to open a Bing search result with other pricing options.

Once you complete the steps, you can use this feature to save money when buying a specific product during Prime Day.

How to find best Prime Day deals with Edge

In addition to Collections, Microsoft Edge also includes "Shopping," a feature that automatically surfaces relevant coupons, discount codes, and price history and comparison as you browse virtually any online retailer, including Amazon.

Furthermore, you can install extensions, such as Amazon Assistant, Keepa, and The Camelizer, to check the price history of Amazon products to determine whether or not you are getting a worthy deal.

Microsoft Edge built-in tools

To use Shopping on Microsoft Edge to save money on Prime Day 2022, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open an Amazon product web page. Click the price tag icon on the right side of the address bar (if available). See the price history for the item to confirm how the price has changed over time to determine whether this is a good deal.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the "Compare with other retailers" option to find out whether the same product is cheaper elsewhere (if applicable). Click the Copy code button to clip the promotional you can use at checkout (if available).

After you complete the steps, add the item to the card, and during the checkout, you should be able to apply the discount code to save some money.

Microsoft Edge extensions

Alternatively, you can also use several extensions (Amazon Assistant, Keepa, and The Camelizer) to check the price history of products to avoid unworthy deals.

Amazon Assistant

The Amazon Assistant extension detects the product page from an external retailer (such as Microsoft Store, Staples, or Best Buy), and it shows you the information of the same product with the price history on Amazon.

The primary purpose of the extension is to bring you to Amazon when viewing a product on another retailer. However, it's also a powerful tool for checking the price history of virtually any product on Amazon.

To install the Amazon Assistant, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store to install the Amazon Assistant (opens in new tab) . Click the Get button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button. (Optional) Click the extension button from the address bar. Click the Get started button. Continue with the on-screen directions to complete the tour. Sign in with your Amazon account (if applicable). Browse other retailers and see the assistant popping up with matches.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, you can use the extensions to shop during Prime Day 2022. If you are on another website, the extension will show you whether a better deal is available on Amazon.

Keepa

Keepa is an extension that shows the price history of Amazon products. Once you install the extension, you will see a new section on the product page showing the price history you can use to determine whether you are getting a good deal.

If the price isn't good enough, you can create a Keepa tracker, and when the item drops to the desired price, you will get an alert immediately.

To install the Keepa extension on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store to install Keepa (opens in new tab) . Click the Get button. Click the Add extension button.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, you can browse any product on Amazon, and the extension will add the price history at the bottom of the description.

(Image credit: Future)

The Camelizer

Finally, The Camelizer is an extension similar to Keepa that uses the CamelCamelCamel service to surface the price history of Amazon products to help you make a more informed decision about a product.

You can use the service without an account, but you will need to sign up to create trackers and receive alerts.

To install The Camelizer extension on the default browser for Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store to install The Camelizer (opens in new tab) . Click the Get button. Click the Add extension button.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, click the extension button in the address bar to view the price history of the Amazon product to review how the price has changed over time and determine whether the purchase will be worthy.

(Image credit: Future)

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: