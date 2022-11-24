How to use Microsoft Edge to save money and time shopping on Black Friday 2022

Even if you're team Chrome or Firefox, during Black Friday 2022, Microsoft Edge is perhaps the best browser for Windows 11 (and 10) users because of its shopping tools that can help save time and money.

For instance, "Collections" is a feature you can use to reach and organize the products you plan to purchase. "Shopping" is a tool that can show a product's price history from any website to make an informed decision before hitting the buy button, along with coupons that can help you save money on that new computer or big-screen TV. Furthermore, you can use a number of extensions to enhance the ability of the browser to find the best deals, whether you plan to shop on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or any other sales event.

This guide will walk you through the steps to use Microsoft Edge to organize your shopping spree and save money during Black Friday 2022.

How to use Collections to create Black Friday shopping list on Edge

The Collections feature on Microsoft Edge allows you to create shipping lists to organize your Black Friday 2022 shopping and compare prices to find the best deal possible.

To get started with Collections on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the Collections button in the toolbar (or use the Ctrl + Shift + Y keyboard shortcut or from the main Settings and more menu). Click the "Create new collection" button.

(Image credit: Future)

Specify a name for the list (such as "Black Friday 2022") and press Enter.

(Image credit: Future)

Click on the newly created collection to open it. Open any product from Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Microsoft Store, etc. Click the "Add current page" option from the right pane.

(Image credit: Future)

Repeat steps 6 and 7 to add more items to the collection. (Optional) Click the item's menu button on the right and click the Trash button to delete it.

Once you complete these steps, you will have an organized list to shop more easily during the Black Friday sales event. If you want to open all the items as tabs in the browser, click the menu in the top right and select the Open all option.

You can also create lists for each category of items you plan to purchase for better organization.

Collections notes

The Collections feature also lets you insert notes, which you can use to remember additional details, such as promo codes, original price, or anything else you may find useful to snag the best deal during Black Friday 2022.

Create list note

To create a note on Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the Collections button. Select the collection to add the note. Click the menu button on the top-right and select the Add note option.

(Image credit: Future)

Compose the note for the list.

Create item note

To add a note to a saved item in the collection, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the Collections button. Select the collection to add the note. Click the menu button on the top-right and select the Add note option.

(Image credit: Future)

Compose the note for the list.

(Image credit: Future)

After completing the steps, the note will save automatically.

Microsoft Edge also comes with shopping tools that can help you save time and money, especially during Black Friday.

Microsoft Edge Shopping

The Shopping feature can show the price history from any online store, and you can save the product to your Microsoft account to receive alerts as soon as the price drop. Also, it can provide information from other retailers to compare prices to ensure you get the best deal and coupons. However, these last two features will appear only when available.

To leverage the Shopping feature to save money and time, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the product web page to purchase on Black Friday 2022. If an offer is available, you'll get a price tag icon on the right side of the address bar. Click the price tag icon to open the Shopping sidebar. Click the Coupons & Savings tab. Check the product's price history on Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Microsoft Store, etc.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick tip: If the price is too high for you, you can turn on the Track price toggle switch to save the item in your Microsoft account and receive alerts as soon as the price drops.

Compare prices from other retailers (if available). Review the available coupons for the item to save money.

(Image credit: Future)

You can proceed with the purchase if the item is reasonably priced. If there's a coupon, copy it, and use it a checkout.

Enable Shopping feature

If you don't see the Shopping feature, you may need to enable it manually through the settings. Here's how:

Open Microsoft Edge .

. Click the "Settings and more" (three-dotted) button in the top-right and select the Settings option.

option. Click on Privacy, search, and services .

. Under the "Services" section, turn on the "Save time and money with Shopping in Microsoft Edge" toggle switch.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the Shopping feature will enable in the browser.

Microsoft Edge New Tabs deals

You can also use the "Deals" tool from the new tab, which makes it easier to find excellent discounts during Black Friday 2022.

To use the new tab page to find deals, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the New tab (+) button. Click the Page settings (gear) button from the top-right corner. Select the Custom option for the "Layout" setting. Turn on the Quick links option (if applicable).

(Image credit: Future)

On the New tab page, click the Plus (+) button. Under the "Suggestions" section, click the Deals option.

(Image credit: Future)

After you add the button, click the Deals button from the New Tab to access the Bing shopping portal (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

You can sort deals by category. You will find trending products, curated deals, shopping guides, and more. Also, since we are in the Black Friday season, you will see many deals across all major retailers, including their Black Friday flyers with the best deals. If you see something you like, click the item, and you will be taken straight to the product page on the retailer's website.

While on the product page, you can click the Shopping button from the address bar in the browser to see the price history and any coupons (if available).

In some products, when you click the item, you will see an overlay with more information about the product, other related items, price history, and more.

(Image credit: Future)

How to use extensions to save money on Black Friday on Edge

In addition to the shopping tools for Microsoft Edge, you can also use extensions to save time and money during your 2022 Black Friday shopping spree, including the Amazon Assistant, The Camelizer, and Keepa if you plan to do most of your shopping on Amazon.

Keepa

Keepa is an excellent service dedicated to tracking Amazon product prices and then showing the historical data on the product page.

Anyone doing most of their Black Friday shopping on Amazon should use this extension to compare the price over time to make an informed decision before the purchase.

If the product is expensive or appears as a deal, but the price is the same as the previous week, you can create a tracker to receive an alert as soon as the price drops to the desired amount.

To install the Keepa extension on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store (opens in new tab) . Click the Get button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button.

Once you complete the steps, as you browse an Amazon product, the extension will embed the price history at the bottom of the page to help you make an informed decision.

You can also see this guide (opens in new tab) to learn more about using Keepa to shop on Amazon.

(Image credit: Future)

The Camelizer

The Camelizer is an extension similar to Keepa that can help you to save money and time shopping on Amazon.

The extension connects to CamelCamelCamel, an online service that tracks Amazon prices, and it shows you historical data for products sold and fulfilled by Amazon and third-party sellers to help you determine quickly if the product is worth your money or someone is trying to make it look like a good deal.

You can also sign up with the service to track products and receive alerts as soon as the product drops its price to your desired amount.

To install The Camelizer extension on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge.

Open the Edge Add-ons store (opens in new tab) .

store . Click the Get button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button. Open the Amazon product you wish to purchase on Black Friday 2022. Click the extension button.

Quick tip: If you don't see the extension button, click the "Extensions" button and toggle the Amazon Assistant option to show it in the address bar.

Review the historical data to determine if you're getting a good deal.

If the product is a reasonable price, you can proceed with the purchase. Otherwise, you can use the extension to create a tracker and receive an alert as soon as the price drops to your desired amount.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Assistant

The Amazon Assistant is the official extension from the company that shows relevant Amazon deals when you surf other online retailers (such as Microsoft Store, Best Buy, etc.).

For example, if you are interested in a Surface device at the Microsoft Store website, the extension may show you the same item with historical information and other details. If the price is lower or you prefer to buy it at Amazon because it's easier to return, you can select it and complete the purchase at the online retailer's website.

To install the Amazon Assistant on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store (opens in new tab) . Click the Get button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button. (Optional) Click the extension button.

Quick tip: If you don't see the extension button, click the "Extensions" button and toggle the Amazon Assistant option to show it in the address bar.

Sign in with your Amazon account.

Once you complete the steps, the extension will bring up details and a link to purchase the product directly from Amazon.

(Image credit: Future)

