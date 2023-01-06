Microsoft releases first Windows 11 Dev Channel build of 2023

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 25272 to Insiders in the Dev Channel this week.

The build includes a lengthy list of fixes, as it's the first Dev Channel Build of 2023.

Microsoft also rolled out a handful of improvements, such as changing where Quick Assist appears within the Start menu's app list.

Microsoft released the first Windows 11 Dev Channel build of 2023 this week. The update improves the OS in a few areas, such as making Quick Assist appear directly within the Start menu's All apps list rather than within Windows Tools. The build also brings a lengthy list of fixes and improvements.

Usually, we would simply direct you to the blog post about the build for a list of fixes, but there are so many fixes in this particular build that it's notable. You can also read about all of the know issues with the build on that page.

Windows 11 Build 25272: Changes and Improvements

General

Moved Quick Assist out of Windows Tools so it displays directly in the Start menu’s All apps list and is easier to find.

We are removing the suggestion action for searching copied text in Microsoft Edge and showing recommend common websites on the Recommended section in Start – both of which began rolling out with Build 25247. Thanks to all the Insiders who gave us feedback on these two experiences. As a reminder, features and experiences we try out in the Dev Channel may get removed and never released beyond the Dev Channel as we incubate new ideas and get feedback from Insiders.

WSL

Starting with Build 25267, the inbox version of Windows Subsystem for Linux has been removed. When you install a build with this change if you’re a WSL user you will need to update to the latest WSL version outlined here in this GitHub post to ensure WSL continues working on your PC. Once you have done that, WSL will continue working on subsequent build updates. In future builds we’re looking to have this done automatically.

Printing

Added a refresh button to the Windows print queue.

Windows 11 Build 25272: Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where some Arm64 devices experienced a black screen while resuming from sleep or hibernate.

Fixed an issue causing various UI elements in apps to disappear and reappear sometimes in recent builds.

Search on the Taskbar

We fixed the issue causing the search box on taskbar to not render correctly and display visual artifacts.

Japanese IME candidate items should display correctly now inside the search box on the taskbar.

Task Manager

Fixed an issue causing filtering by publisher name to not match correctly on the Processes page.

Fixed an issue causing some services to not show in the Services page after filtering is applied.

Fixed an issue which resulted in new processes appearing in a filtered list if launched while a filter is set.

Fixed an issue where Task Manager did not display light and dark content correctly, rendering potentially unreadable text.

Fixed an issue causing the Startup apps page in Task manager to not list any apps for some Insiders.

If there are no matching search results, Task Manager will now explicitly say that.

Fixed a Task Manager crash that could happen when attempting to end certain processes.

You can now set focus to the search box by pressing CTRL + F.

Narrator

Fixed an issue that was causing Settings to crash after turning Narrator on or off in Lithuanian and Hungarian builds.

Narrator should now be working correctly with Windows Defender Application Guard for Edge.

Live Captions

We fixed the issue that was causing Live Captions to not work in the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel.

Input

When using the Japanese IME with Narrator, Narrator will no longer read out the entire composition string each time you press a key.

The message displayed the first time you use ALT + Shift should no longer display if you only have one input language installed.

Fixed an issue where the Surface Pen could no longer advance PowerPoint slides in recent builds.

Made a change to help improve performance when using a high report rate mouse while gaming.

Fixed an issue where if you used the touch gesture for opening the Start menu, it could get stuck halfway.

Fixed an issue which could cause Excel to stop responding on certain mouse drag events when using the Japanese or Chinese IMEs.

Settings

Fixed an issue which could cause a hang if you cancelled out of certification authentication when connecting to VPN.

Fixed an issue which was causing Settings to crash when opening Power and Battery sometimes.

Fixed an issue causing Quick Settings crashes sometimes when navigating to the Bluetooth section.

Fixed an issue where the app icons under Settings > Apps > Default apps might be blurry.

Windowing

Fixed an issue causing a black screen when ALT + Tabbing out of certain games in recent builds.

The maximize button should no longer be slightly smaller than the close and minimize buttons when you highlight it in File Explorer and certain other apps while using dark mode.

Fixed a couple DWM crashes that were introduced in recent builds.

Other