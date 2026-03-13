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Microsoft Teams will roll out two new AI features in April alongside a handful of other improvements.

Microsoft Teams has a bunch of new features in the works, some of which are already in testing. April 2026 is set ship multiple AI features that will improve meetings, especially if you need to go back and recall what was discussed.

The new features appear on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, so their release dates could change. But Microsoft currently plans to start rolling them out next month, so it's a great time to preview what's on the way to Teams.

In this guide, I'll highlight four of the biggest changes on the way to Microsoft Teams in April 2026.

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Microsoft Teams feature for April 2026

Microsoft Teams features often roll out in phases, so even when these features ship, you may not receive them right away.

1. Video recap in Teams

Microsoft Teams will include video-based recaps as part of intelligent meeting recaps. The video recaps will include video highlights with narration and short clips to emphasize important parts of a meeting.

2. Automatic spoken language detection

Rather than showing a toggle to detect the language someone is speaking in, Teams will do so automatically. It will then update in real-time. The feature works with captions and transcripts when Interpreter is enabled as well as with multi-speech recognition in meetings.

When you copy and paste messages, Teams will preserve @mentions and shared contacts instead of defaulting to plain text. This should save you some time since you will no longer have to add @mentions and other information manually.