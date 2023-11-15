Microsoft unveils GPU support for Windows 365 Cloud PCs, adds new security measures

What you need to know

Microsoft has unveiled a handful of improvements coming to Windows 365 at Ignite 2023.

The company is adding support for GPUs, custom managed encryption keys, watermarking, and more.

Microsoft is also launching a new "Windows app" that lets users link their Cloud PCs in one centralized hub.

Microsoft has taken the wraps off several key improvements and new features coming to its Windows 365 Cloud PC service and Azure Virtual Desktop during its Ignite 2023 conference today.

Firstly, Microsoft is launching a new app called the "Windows app" that acts as a one-stop shop for all remote-based Windows PC connectivity. Whether it be a Windows 365 Cloud PC, Azure Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Dev Box, or your own Remote Desktop setup. This app will be available on Android and iOS, and will serve as a hub for all your Windows PC needs on the go.

Microsoft is also announcing several improvements to the Windows 365 service itself. Launching in preview today is a new Cloud PC tier with support for dedicated graphics cards, which will be useful for customers looking to conduct GPU-heavy tasks such as photo and video editing, 3D modelling and data processing.

The company is also touting the ability to use AI to simplify security and management of Windows 365 Cloud PCs in an organization. AI will be able to assess Cloud PC usage among employees, and suggest which Cloud PCs would be best for each person who requires one.

Other new features coming to Windows 365 include the ability for an enterprise to encrypt Cloud PCs using their own encryption keys, and a new "Customer Lockbox" function that will ensure Microsoft cannot access the content of a company's Cloud PC without explicit approval first.

Other security enhancements include the ability for a Cloud PC to be watermarked or have screenshots turned off to stop employees from capturing sensitive data.

An overview of all the Windows 365 improvements