This new feature is basically AirDrop but for Windows PCs and Android

You can now send files back-and-forth between your PC and Android device through Phone Link and the Link to Windows app.

What you need to know

You'll soon be able to share files back-and-forth between Windows PCs and Android devices seamlessly.

New functionality lets you share files between devices using Phone Link and the Link to Windows app.

Sharing content this way uses the built-in sharing menus of your devices, making sending and receiving files feel natural.

The feature seems to be rolling out to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

Sharing files between your computer and your smartphone is about to get easier. A new feature makes it easy to share files back-and-forth between Windows and Android through Phone Link and the Link to Windows app. An update Microsoft support document breaks down how to get started and how to use the features to send files across devices. The new functionality appears to be rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, which means it should ship to everyone soon.

The functionality works similarly to how AirDrop works within the Apple ecosystem, except that it connects Windows PCs and Android devices. There are a variety of ways to share files across devices, but this new functionality is promising due to its simplicity. Sharing to a device works through the built-in share menu of your source device, so sending a file to or from your PC should feel similar to sharing content through your favorite apps.

To share files between your PC and your mobile device, you need to have a computer running Windows 10 (May 2019 update or later) or Windows 11. Your smartphone needs to be on Android 9.0 or later. Neither of those are particularly strict requirements, so the feature is not exclusive to new hardware. The Link to Windows app on your phone needs to be version 1.24032.518.0 or later and Phone Link on your PC needs to be version 1.24032.156.0 or later.

AirDrop for Windows

Image 1 of 4 You can now share a file from your PC to your Android phone through the built-in Windows share menu. (Image credit: Future) The connection works in both directions, making it easy to share files from your phone to your PC. (Image credit: Future) Shared files appear within the download folder of your smartphone. (Image credit: Future) A notification will appear on your phone when you send a file from your PC to your Android device. (Image credit: Future)

I've been firmly in the Microsoft ecosystem for years, but I occasionally venture over to the Apple side of things. For my job as a news writer, it's important to understand trends in the tech world. I also need to know how Microsoft apps and services work across various platforms. I must admit that I've been envious of AirDrop across the Apple ecosystem for ages.

Years ago, I had an iPad, a MacBook, and worked on a team in which everyone had Apple products. My job required sharing content frequently, so AirDrop was essential for our workflow. Microsoft and other companies have worked on some apps and features that try to replicate AirDrop, but it hasn't been seamless.

Now, with Windows 11's nearby share working with Android smartphones and the same connection working in reverse, I have a seamless way to send files back-and-forth between my devices.

How to share files from a PC to an Android device

Microsoft's support document outlines the steps to share files from your PC to your Android device:

Select the file you want to share on your PC Right-click on the file and select “Share.” Find Phone Link in the App Section of the share pop-up window File sharing will start on your mobile device connected to Phone Link . Ensure Windows notifications for Phone Link are enabled to monitor the file sharing process in real-time. A Windows notification will appear once the file has been shared to your mobile device.

When you follow these steps, a notification will appear on your phone from the Link to Windows app. Once you tap that notification, you'll be able to receive the file and open it.

How to share files from your Android device to your PC

Sharing files in the other direction requires similar steps, which are also outlined by Microsoft:

Select the file you want to share. Tap the “Share” button. Find Link to Windows – Send to PC in the app section of the system Share Drawer. Enter the device list page and click on the connected device to start sharing. The sharing progress will be shown; please do not leave the page until it completes. The status will be updated to “Sent” once the sharing is completed.

Phone Link will show a notification on your PC with an action button to open the sent file.