Windows 11 February Preview update adds feature to improve facial recognition

What you need to know

A preview update for Windows 11 is now available that brings PCs to Build 22000.1641.

The update adds an auto-learning feature to improve facial recognition and includes several other improvements.

A similar update will ship next month on Patch Tuesday.

Windows 11 has a new preview update available. Those that choose to install the update will have their PCs bumped up to Build 22000.1641. The build adds an auto-learning feature to improve facial recognition and includes a lengthy list of fixes.

Microsoft outlined all of the changes and highlights in a support document (opens in new tab):

Windows 11 Build 22000.1641: Highlights

This update adds an advanced auto-learning feature for facial recognition. This update addresses an issue that affects the Color filters setting. When you select Inverted, the system sets it to Grayscale instead.

This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. The text on the status bar is not always visible.

This update addresses an issue that stops hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

This update addresses an issue that affects a certain streaming app. The issue stops video playback after an advertisement plays in the app.

Windows 11 Build 22000.1641: Improvements

This update addresses an issue that affects the Appx State Repository. When you remove a user profile, the cleanup is incomplete. Because of this, its database grows as time passes. This growth might cause delays when users sign in to multi-user environments like FSLogix.

This update affects the United Mexican States. This update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order for 2023.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Z-order of two maximized windows. A window that is behind another window might appear on top.

This update addresses an issue that affects AppV. It stops file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge. The issue removes conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurs when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict.

in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict. This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning fails.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might stop responding. This occurs after you run Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

on a domain-joined machine. This update addresses an issue that affects parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them fails.

To install the update, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app. Select Update & Security. Select Windows Update. Look in the Optional updates available section. Install the listed update.

It's also possible to install the update through the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab).