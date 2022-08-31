Windows Central Podcast #281: A Gold Brick in your Pocket
By Jim Metzendorf Contributions from Zac Bowden published
If you like making phone calls...
Dan provides his initial impressions go the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and an interesting new HP laptop. Plus, the new Outlook app for Windows 11 is out, and more.
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Links
- Windows 11 Insider Builds 22621.586 and 22622.586 roll out to Beta Channel
- Microsoft's new Windows 11 Outlook app now works with personal Microsoft accounts
- 5 things I love about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and 5 things I hate) as a Surface Duo 2 user
- First look review of the new HP Dragonfly Folio G3, the most innovative PC of 2022 (so far)
- Xbox responds to PlayStation’s price hike
- Software, Hardware and Tech Reviews on Windows Central
Sponsors
Manscaped: Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code WCP at Manscaped.com.
Hosts
With contributions from
- Zac Bowden Senior Editor
