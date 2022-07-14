13 affordable laptop accessory deals you can still get before Prime Day ends

Amazon's best Prime Day deals are still turning up every time we look, but all exclusive deals will soon come to a close at the end of the day. If you happened to cash in on one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you might be looking to add some great accessories into the mix. We've rounded up the best laptop accessory deals still going strong as Prime Day draws to a close.

(opens in new tab) EMEET C960 FHD webcam | $39 $26 (opens in new tab) Built-in laptop webcam not cutting it for video conferencing? EMEET's C960 is an FHD webcam that attaches to your laptop lid (or monitor) for a clearer picture.

(opens in new tab) Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSD | $55 $28 (opens in new tab) Add some removable storage to your laptop with Samsung's excellent PRO Plus 256GB microSD card with U3 and V30 ratings, as well as up to 160MB/s read speeds.

(opens in new tab) UGREEN USB-C Hub | $50 $40 (opens in new tab) Lots of laptops are launching with USB-C ports and not much else, which is where this UGREEN hub shines. It adds seven ports, including HDMI, Ethernet, SD card reader, dual USB-A, and USB-C with passthrough 100W charging.

(opens in new tab) Retro Brown Buffalo Hunter laptop bag | $100 $59 (opens in new tab) This laptop messenger is made from full-grain buffalo leather with a canvas interior. It fits laptops up to 17 inches in size and has a beautiful vintage look.

(opens in new tab) NETGEAR R6700AX Wi-Fi 6 router | $120 $64 (opens in new tab) Grab this Wi-Fi 6 router with AX1800 speeds and set your new laptop up nicely for the future. Netgear claims it can cover up to 1,500 square feet.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse | $150 $86 (opens in new tab) One of Logitech's best wireless gaming mice is on sale; grab it if you want to seriously up your game. It has a maximum 25,600 DPI sensor, RGB color, and it uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield 1TB | $160 $100 (opens in new tab) Samsung's T7 Shield is a rugged, fast external SSD with 1TB of storage space. If you need something that can keep up with your busy life, this is it. Enjoy USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) read speeds up to 1,050MB/s.