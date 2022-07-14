13 affordable laptop accessory deals you can still get before Prime Day ends
By Cale Hunt published
Prime Day is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still trick out your laptop on the cheap.
Amazon's best Prime Day deals are still turning up every time we look, but all exclusive deals will soon come to a close at the end of the day. If you happened to cash in on one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you might be looking to add some great accessories into the mix. We've rounded up the best laptop accessory deals still going strong as Prime Day draws to a close.
Lexar 128GB USB-A 3.2 flash drive |
$20 $16 (opens in new tab)
This tiny 128GB flash drive swivels open and closed to safer keeping and works with USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) ports for read speeds up to 100MB/s.
PNY Elite-X 64GB microSD 3-pack |
$28 $18 (opens in new tab)
Like to sort and store your files separately on removable storage? This three-pack of PNY Elite-X 64GB microSD cards will do the trick.
StarTech USB-C 3.1 Ethernet adapter |
$37 $18 (opens in new tab)
Have a USB-C port on your laptop but lack a Gigabit Ethernet hookup? This tiny adapter can get the job done on the cheap.
EMEET C960 FHD webcam |
$39 $26 (opens in new tab)
Built-in laptop webcam not cutting it for video conferencing? EMEET's C960 is an FHD webcam that attaches to your laptop lid (or monitor) for a clearer picture.
Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSD |
$55 $28 (opens in new tab)
Add some removable storage to your laptop with Samsung's excellent PRO Plus 256GB microSD card with U3 and V30 ratings, as well as up to 160MB/s read speeds.
UGREEN USB-C Hub |
$50 $40 (opens in new tab)
Lots of laptops are launching with USB-C ports and not much else, which is where this UGREEN hub shines. It adds seven ports, including HDMI, Ethernet, SD card reader, dual USB-A, and USB-C with passthrough 100W charging.
Cooler Master MM731 gaming mouse |
$95 $57 (opens in new tab)
Cooler Master's MM731 wireless gaming mouse has a 19,000 DPI sensor, weighs only 59g, and has durable switches for long life. Connect with a 2.4GHz dongle or Bluetooth.
Retro Brown Buffalo Hunter laptop bag |
$100 $59 (opens in new tab)
This laptop messenger is made from full-grain buffalo leather with a canvas interior. It fits laptops up to 17 inches in size and has a beautiful vintage look.
NETGEAR R6700AX Wi-Fi 6 router |
$120 $64 (opens in new tab)
Grab this Wi-Fi 6 router with AX1800 speeds and set your new laptop up nicely for the future. Netgear claims it can cover up to 1,500 square feet.
LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB |
$110 $70 (opens in new tab)
Need some cheap HDD storage that can nevertheless put up with a beating? LaCie's Rugged Mini 2TB drive is legendary at this point.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse |
$150 $86 (opens in new tab)
One of Logitech's best wireless gaming mice is on sale; grab it if you want to seriously up your game. It has a maximum 25,600 DPI sensor, RGB color, and it uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless connectivity.
Samsung T7 Shield 1TB |
$160 $100 (opens in new tab)
Samsung's T7 Shield is a rugged, fast external SSD with 1TB of storage space. If you need something that can keep up with your busy life, this is it. Enjoy USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) read speeds up to 1,050MB/s.
AOC 27B2H |
$160 $133 (opens in new tab)
Need a new screen? 27-inch monitors don't get much cheaper than this. It has a thin bezel, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1920x1080 resolution. Connect with HDMI or VGA.
Cale Hunt is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. He focuses mainly on laptop reviews, news, and accessory coverage. He's been reviewing laptops and accessories full time since 2016, with hundreds of reviews published for Windows Central. He is an avid PC gamer and multi-platform user, and spends most of his time either tinkering with or writing about tech.
