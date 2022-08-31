Best HP Spectre x360 13.5 cases 2022

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is one of the best new convertible laptops in 2022, and it's also arguably one of the best Windows laptops ever made. However, even top-notch premium devices like the new Spectre can suffer damages if you drop them onto a hard surface or accidentally spill liquid on them. To eliminate the chance of this happening, we strongly recommend getting a case to go with the Spectre that will keep it safe. Here's a list of the best HP Spectre x360 13.5 cases.

Lacdo Laptop Shoulder Bag View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best overall The Lacdo Laptop Shoulder Bag features an effective water-resistant exterior with thick interior cushioning, as well as plenty of extra space for accessories thanks to its extra pouches and roomy main compartment. It also comes with a carrying handle and strap, and a great price to boot. NIDOO Laptop Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Space conscious NIDOO's sleeve is incredibly compact, as its frame is smaller than many other cases and the carrying handle can be retracted when not in use. Don't worry about protection being compromised by the small size, as the five layers of fabric, foam, and velvet will do a great job of keeping your Spectre safe. Lymmax Vertical Laptop Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Go vertical The Lymmax sleeve is our favorite vertical case on the market for the Spectre, as its water-resistant exterior, padding, and shockproof EVA will all protect your device effectively without issues. The stylish pattern on the exterior of the sleeve looks awesome, too, which is a nice bonus. DOMISO Laptop Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Armor up DOMISO's case is the best choice for folks who want the best protection and don't care about accessories. The hard-shell exterior is both shockproof and waterproof and will keep your Spectre safe from pretty much anything, though the lack of an accessory pouch means that you won't be able to keep many peripherals on hand. TANGBOLIBO Laptop Bag View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Big value The TANGBOLIBO laptop bag is perfect for folks on a budget. Though it doesn't have as much room for accessories compared to alternative options, it's also considerably less expensive. On top of that, the waterproof fabric and shockproof interior lining it's made of will keep your Spectre safe very effectively, making it an amazing value buy. Jack&Chris Leather Briefcase View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Leather luxury The Jack&Chris briefcase is pricey, but if you want something that's both incredibly stylish and impressively functional, you won't find anything better. It's made out of thick, high-quality leather that stands up to damage very well, and the spacious padded interior offers tons of room for peripherals, too. SwissGear 1900 Scansmart Backpack View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A SwissGear favorite SwissGear's 1900 Scansmart backpack is one of the best on the market. It comes with four huge compartments that give you plenty of space to fill with your Spectre and accessories, a durable ballistic polyester exterior, and a crazy amount of thick padding for the interiors. And the best part? The backpack is sub-$100.

Which case should you buy?

There's no doubt in our minds that the HP Spectre x360 13.5 is one of the top convertible PCs you can buy today, but that doesn't mean it's invincible. Like any laptop, the Spectre will likely get damaged if you drop it or spill something on it, so it's recommended to protect it with a quality case whenever you're not using it actively. Our favorite option for this is the Lacdo Laptop Shoulder Bag, as it offers a superb balance between protectiveness, extra room for peripherals, size, and cost. It's easily one of the best laptop bags on the market.

Folks who need something as compact as possible will love the reduced size and retractable handle of the NIDOO Laptop Sleeve, while people looking for something budget-friendly and inexpensive will be best served by the TANGBOLIBO Laptop Bag. There's also the DOMISO Laptop Sleeve if you need hard-shell protection and don't care about carrying around extra accessories, as well as the luxurious Jack&Chris Leather Briefcase for those who want premium style as well as peak functionality.

Finally, don't forget about the SwissGear 1900 Scansmart if you'd prefer to use a backpack instead of a sleeve or a case. It offers tons of extra room and extremely effective protection for under $100, making it one of the best laptop backpacks out there.