Dbrand's up to 50% sale means even if I don't treat myself — I can treat my Steam Deck (again)

We have many a heated debate over what the best gaming handheld is amongst the Windows Central team, ROG Ally or Steam Deck? However, there is no debate when it comes to where to get the best accessories, there’s one name we all agree on: dBrand.



Case in point: I recently decked out my Steam Deck with dBrand vinyls to celebrate the launch of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred. Why shouldn’t my handheld join the hype? Add to that the KillSwitch case, which not only looks sleek but adds unmatched comfort, and my Deck has never felt—or looked—better.



Now’s your chance to upgrade your gear, too, with dBrand’s early Black Friday sale. For the next 11 days, you can score up to 50% off some of their coolest accessories. As someone with a serious affinity with orange accessories, I'm seriously tempted by the new Short Circuit design, which is down to $29.95 for Steam Deck (and there's glow in the dark versions).

What are the best accessories from Dbrand?

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

We've tested numerous dBrand accessories here at Windows Central, and they’ve all impressed us. However, the standout has to be the phenomenal Killswitch case. With its sleek design and thoughtful features, it offers robust protection for your handheld without adding unnecessary bulk, making it a joy to hold and use. My colleague Rebecca reviewed the Killswitch for the ROG Ally, praising its durable rubber casing, ergonomic grip, and built-in kickstand.



I’m currently using the Killswitch for my Steam Deck, and I absolutely love the removable joystick cover for travel—it’s much more fit for my purposes in comparison to Valve’s bulky official case. The robust kickstand is great when I'm on the train, too, and just makes the generally large and heavy handheld a lot more usable for me. While the Killswitch is typically on the pricier side, it’s worth every penny—especially now, with the price reduced from $64.99 to $49.95 in this early Black Friday sale.

I gave my Razer Blade 14 a prismatic makeover with Dbrands skins (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I was left feeling a bit lost this year after my Razerbook Quartz gave out, but thankfully, I upgraded to a Razer Blade 14. While it’s a major improvement performance-wise, I wasn’t exactly wowed by its appearance (and I’m pretty particular about how my tech looks). That’s when dBrand came to the rescue once again. I picked up one of their vinyl skins to give my laptop a much-needed visual upgrade. The skins are super easy to apply with a little heat and some careful attention, and they blend seamlessly with the design of the laptop, making it look like it came straight from the factory in whatever design you choose. My Obsidian vinyl skin is currently reduced from $63.90 to $27.15 in the sale. They are the most expensive stickers you will ever buy, but they look every bit of the money.