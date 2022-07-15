Secretlab's Assassin's Creed Collection offers an Animus-inspired gaming chair, with accessories to match

What you need to know

Furniture manufacturer Secretlab has partnered with Ubisoft to create a special Assassin's Creed Collection.

The collection includes an Animus-inspired Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, as well as a desk mat, cable anchors, and cable sheaths for Secretlab's MAGNUS desk.

All items in the collection are available now, with the price of the Titan Evo 2022 chair starting at $624.

In celebration of Ubisoft's popular Assassin's Creed franchise turning 15 years old, gaming furniture manufacturer Secretlab has partnered with the series' developer and publisher, Ubisoft, to create a unique Assassin's Creed Collection. The collection includes a special Assassin's Creed version of Secretlab's Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, as well as a handful of themed accessories for its MAGNUS metal desk.

The chair is undoubtedly the highlight of the collection, as it features a design heavily inspired by both the Animus virtual reality chair from the Assassin's Creed games and the iconic robes worn by members of the Assassin Order. The white, red, and gray chassis features Animus markings on the sides and the sigils of each Assassin's Creed game on the back, as well as the Assassin Order's "We work in the dark to serve the light" mantra. The chair itself is also incredibly comfortable, offering premium comfort, top-notch durability, and plenty of options for adjustment (read our full Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review for more on why we love this gaming chair).

(Image credit: Secretlab)

The collection also offers some matching accessories for folks that own Secretlab's MAGNUS metal desk. These include an Assassin's Creed-themed magnetic desk mat, cable sheath, and cable anchors. The former protects the surface of the MAGNUS' desktop, while the latter two peripherals make it easier to manage the cables in your setup.

The full Secretlab Assassin's Creed Collection is available now, with the price of the themed Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair starting at $624. The magnetic desk mat costs $99, while an Assassin's Creed cable management bundle that includes the cable anchors, cable sheaths, and 10 cable fastening straps is priced at $59.