I thought this Xbox headset price was a mistake but no it really is this cheap

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro has long reigned as our best in slot pick for an Xbox gaming headset, only recently dethroned by another Turtle Beach model that's easier on the wallet. As incredible as the Stealth Pro is, its usual $329.99 price tag makes it a hard sell—because despite how fantastic it is, who wants to spend over $300 on a headset? Not me, and I’m guessing not many other people either.



But it's sale season, and while scrolling for anything that could outshine Black Friday deals, I stumbled on a frankly crazy discount on this headset: Woot is listing the Stealth Pro for $119.99. That’s a ridiculous $210 discount.



For comparison it’s currently 'on sale' for $229 on Amazon. So why pay more when Woot are an Amazon outlet and you get the same free delivery with Prime?



Deals like this are usually one per customer and move fast. If this price has you as baffled as I am, don’t wait, grab it now.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Xbox Headset | was $329.99 now $119.99 at Woot (Be sure to select Xbox in the version drop-down.)



"A near-flawless feature set, impeccable sound reproduction, and unmatched compatibility. Superhuman sound returns to give you a crucial edge in competitive play, and active noise cancellation coupled with Bluetooth 5.1 makes this a great lifestyle headset too. After a few years of succeeding in the mid-range, finally, Turtle Beach has delivered a premium headset experience that calls on competitors to up their game in various ways." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor



Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅Perfect for: A flawless gaming and audio experience across Xbox and Windows PC devices.



❌Avoid if: You need SPDIF optical audio inputs to mix audio from a TV or secondary source with audio from your PC (more applicable to content creators).



💰Price check: $229.99 at Amazon

Why is the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro our top Xbox headset?

Jez Corden gave this headset 5 stars across the board (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

It’s not every day our Managing Editor Jez Corden hands out a 5-star rating for a headset. In fact, only two others on our list of the best Xbox headsets have earned that honor—and neither of them are anywhere near as affordable as $110 right now.



The list of reasons this headset impressed us so much is long. With maximum comfort, premium build quality, swappable batteries, seamless Bluetooth, Xbox wireless sound mixing, a great mic, intuitive on-ear controls (deep breath) AND a sleek design, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is practically perfect in every way. It’s the Mary Poppins of Xbox headsets.



Innovation in the headset has felt a bit stale in previous years, and the Stealth Pro was a really big swing for Turtle Beach into the premium market. Usually cramming so many features in impacts performance or style in one way or another, but the headset still impressed us across the board.



One standout feature is its ability to mix Bluetooth audio with Xbox gameplay, making it a godsend for content creators juggling multiple sound sources or anyone wanting to chat with friends on other platforms while gaming.



It also manages to avoid the usual interference issues that plague similar headsets. Even in our editor’s tech-heavy office where wireless signals go to die, it maintained a reliable connection across both sources for hours.

(Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The build quality of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is excellent, offering a broader size range for those with larger heads. The over-ear cups are more spacious than most competitors too.



As for audio quality, it’s simply fantastic. Turtle Beach’s signature tactical tuning enhances sound ranges to help pinpoint enemy positions in games. Still, you can disable it for a more cinematic, bass-heavy experience that’s perfect for movies, music, and single-player games.

If you want to know more, check out the full Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review for all the details. Just don’t wait too long, Woot’s deals tend to disappear quickly, and $119.99 is genuinally a ridiculous price for this bit of kit.