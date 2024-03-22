My favorite Razer gaming headset is the best I've ever used, and now it's only a few cents over $69 (Nice.)
Razer's Kraken gaming headset is $69.94 at Amazon for a limited time during its Big Spring Sale.
Razer's Kraken is one of the best gaming headsets I've ever used. It has a particular heft but still feels lightweight enough for comfort, making it perfect for long gaming sessions, video editing, or watching movies. It was fairly priced at launch, but now it's an absolute steal, down from $79.99 to $69.94 at Amazon. The Kraken offers durability, hours of comfort, and an incredible sound payoff!
Razer Kraken | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRazer-Kraken-Gaming-Headset-2019%2Fdp%2FB07QNZC9V5%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$79.99 now $69.94 at Amazon
Improve your auditory entertainment experiences with the Razer Kraken headset. This lightweight and durable set of headphones comes equipped with 7.1 Surround Sound, a Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions, and much more.
✅Perfect for: Those looking for comfortable headphones to listen to games, music, or movies with high-quality audio.
❌Avoid it if: You're an Audiophile looking for headphones with 100% true Surround Sound.
💰Price check: <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-headsets%2FRazer-Kraken%2FRZ04-02830200-R3U1" data-link-merchant="razer.com"">$79.99 at Razer
🔥More great deals🔥
- Surface Pro 9 laptop | was
$1,099.99now $933 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X | was
$499now $449 at Walmart
- Insignia 50-inch 4K TV | was
$299.99now $209.99 at Best Buy
- Lenovo LOQ 15 laptop | was
$949.99now $599.99 at Best Buy
A headset that stands the test of time
This headset debuted in 2019 and stood the test of time with my everyday wear. Through many hours of video editing, gaming sessions, and meetings on Discord, the Razer Kraken is proof that age doesn't diminish the product when it's built correctly and in a way that puts performance at the forefront.
It even manages to hold up to some of the best Xbox headsets on the market despite not featuring more modern-day engineering and improvements.
While it's somewhat limited with its wired connection (not being the most convenient thing in the world), it's just as solid and smooth sounding as when I first got it. The headset also has cooling technology so that, when you wear it, it doesn't overheat your ears after prolonged use.
Whether you're a pro gamer or play casually, this is a great headset to have, providing comfort and years of reliability for your entertainment or business needs.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!