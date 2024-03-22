My favorite Razer gaming headset is the best I've ever used, and now it's only a few cents over $69 (Nice.)

Razer's Kraken is one of the best gaming headsets I've ever used. It has a particular heft but still feels lightweight enough for comfort, making it perfect for long gaming sessions, video editing, or watching movies. It was fairly priced at launch, but now it's an absolute steal, down from $79.99 to $69.94 at Amazon. The Kraken offers durability, hours of comfort, and an incredible sound payoff!

Razer Kraken | was $79.99 now $69.94 at Amazon Improve your auditory entertainment experiences with the Razer Kraken headset. This lightweight and durable set of headphones comes equipped with 7.1 Surround Sound, a Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions, and much more.

✅Perfect for: Those looking for comfortable headphones to listen to games, music, or movies with high-quality audio. ❌Avoid it if: You're an Audiophile looking for headphones with 100% true Surround Sound.

A headset that stands the test of time

(Image credit: Windows Central)

This headset debuted in 2019 and stood the test of time with my everyday wear. Through many hours of video editing, gaming sessions, and meetings on Discord, the Razer Kraken is proof that age doesn't diminish the product when it's built correctly and in a way that puts performance at the forefront.

It even manages to hold up to some of the best Xbox headsets on the market despite not featuring more modern-day engineering and improvements.



While it's somewhat limited with its wired connection (not being the most convenient thing in the world), it's just as solid and smooth sounding as when I first got it. The headset also has cooling technology so that, when you wear it, it doesn't overheat your ears after prolonged use.

Whether you're a pro gamer or play casually, this is a great headset to have, providing comfort and years of reliability for your entertainment or business needs.