The most expensive Xbox headset just hit its lowest ever price

Would you be willing to spend the same money you'd need to buy an Xbox Series X just to get a headset for one? Most people probably wouldn't regardless of the headset's quality, and that's ultimately the biggest problem with the $500 MSRP of the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal. Right now, though, you can pick the headset up for an incredible 60% off thanks to this amazing Amazon deal. The discount slashes the price down to just $200, making it something that many gamers will actually be able to afford.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal | $500 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This extravagant $500 Xbox headset is way too expensive for most people under normal circumstances, but right now, you can get it for $200 — its lowest ever price. With it, you can look forward to luxurious comfort, an impeccable design, and phenomenal audio.

Despite its ridiculous MSRP, the wireless Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal is undoubtedly one of the best Xbox headsets if you're after top-notch comfort, style, and sound. Built with materials such as premium lightweight aluminum and luxurious calfskin leather, it's both gorgeous to look at and an absolute dream to wear during long gaming sessions. Also, since the headset's design is subtle and it sports an impressive 12-24 hour battery life, it doubles as an amazing pair of headphones for listening to music while on the go.

The Beoplay Portal's audio is some of the best in the business, featuring elite 40mm neodymium drivers, Dolby Atmos, and excellent active noise cancellation (ANC). Additionally, you can also adjust the ANC and create EQ presets in the headset's smartphone app, and the onboard controls for volume control and mixing party chat with game audio are stellar. The internal microphones also effectively separate your voice from sounds in the environment, and while they're not the best sounding mics on the market, they get the job done fine.

In his review of the Beoplay Portal, Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Corden said that the headset "is an unashamedly premium product with some of the best audio reproduction I've ever experienced on my Xbox." He argued that its steep $500 price tag made it very difficult to justify buying it, but thanks to the discount offered by this deal, you can snag one for its lowest ever price of $200.

Ultimately, if you're willing to sacrifice a bit of mic quality (and don't mind not being able to mix Xbox and Bluetooth audio), the Beoplay Portal is a great headset for players that prioritize comfort and sound quality above all else, and also want something they can use for both music and gaming. If it tickles your fancy, don't miss this chance to get it for a reasonable cost before the price soars back up to MSRP.