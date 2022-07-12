You'll want to bite on this Razer Barracuda X headset Prime Day deal

If you're currently in the market for a new wireless gaming headset, consider picking up a new Razer Barracuda X. It's available right now for just $70 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a full 30% off from its MSRP of $100. That's a pretty nice bargain for a top-notch gaming headset like this, so don't overlook this Prime Day deal.

We previously reviewed the Razer Barracuda X, finding it to be an excellent choice for gamers in need of something that sounds great and feels like a dream to wear. Razer's TriForce 40mm drivers deliver crystal clean audio across highs, mids, and lows, and the detachable microphone is tuned to suppress background noise so that your voice will come through clearly in Discord, TeamSpeak, Mumble, or in-game voice chat. The headset's padded headband and cushioned earcups will keep you comfortable for hours of gaming, and the light 250g weight of the Barracuda X will never make your head feel heavy like some bulkier headsets might.

Score a Razer Barracuda X for $70 on Prime Day

In addition to performing excellently, the Barracuda X looks great. It's best suited for folks who like a muted, clean style, as it doesn't come with any of Razer's Chroma RGB lighting or neon-colored plastics of any kind. The advantage of this is that you can take it with you while out and about and not look like a dork while using it, which is always a plus in our book. In addition to the black version of the headset, there are also Mercury White (opens in new tab) and Quartz Pink (opens in new tab) options.

In terms of supported devices, the Barracuda X will work wirelessly with PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices since it uses a USB-C dongle to connect (a USB-A to USB-C adapter cable is included, so don't worry if you only have USB-A ports on your device). You can't wirelessly use the headset on Xbox or iOS, though thankfully the headset does work wired with a 3.5mm cable (Razer includes one in the box), which you can use one to use the Barracuda X on these platforms. Regardless of which devices you use the headset with, you can expect 20 hours of battery life per charge, which is awesome.

Stick with Windows Central over the next few days as we closely cover all of the best Prime Day deals available. If you're interested in more of what Razer has to offer, including keyboards, mice, laptops, and other types of headsets, don't miss our coverage of the best Razer Prime Day deals.