I test power banks of all shapes and sizes and the one that never leaves my bag is heavily discounted

You might think it's hard to get excited about a power bank, and you'd be right. As someone who reviews PC and gaming accessories day in and day out, it takes something really extraordinary to raise my eyebrows, and I certainly did when I first tried the Baseus Blade 2 65W power bank. A super slim, super lightweight power bank for laptops, handheld gaming, and smartphones that is so skinny I barely know it's in my bag. It would normally set you back $100, but for a limited time it's 30% off at a few outlets, taking this nifty device down to only $69.99. Nice.

Baseus Blade 2 Ultra Slim Power Bank | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBaseus-Blade2-12000mAh-65W-Fast-Charging-Power-Bank-Portable-Laptop-Charger-Battery-Pack-with-Digital-Display-Mariana-Blue%2F5189276107" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $99.99 now $69.99 at Walmart



The power bank that's as sleek as it is powerful, at only 7.3mm thick it will slide into your device rotation as easily as it slides into your bag. Perfect for laptops, handhelds like Steam Deck and mobile charging on the go. Comes in Blue, Silver and Coral. To get this price at Amazon see the alternative deal below.

✅Great for: Charging handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck that need 65w delivery, and topping up your laptop on the go



❌Not for: Charging laptops multiple times, as capacity is only 12,000mAh



👀Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CQT9XLH3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$99.99 at Amazon but you can bring the price down to $69.99 using code 30OFFBLADE at checkout

Slim, sleek and stylish

Image 1 of 4 Baseus Blade 2 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Baseus Blade 2 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

My workspace changes on a daily basis depending on where my children are and where I can get some quiet, even packing up my things and heading to my Mum's for peace. Juggling a myriad of wires, my trusty Steam Deck, and an assortment of gadgets for testing means that every ounce of space and ounce of weight in my bag counts. As soon as I saw the Baseus Blade 2, I knew it would be perfect and fit into any of my bag's gazillion pockets with ease. It was quite a bit wider than I anticipated when unboxing it, but oh SO slim. In fact, it's as slim as my mobile phone at a ridiculous 7.3mm. Slipping it into my bag is like slipping in a notebook; it's ridiculously handy for traveling, and the softcover it packs into doubles as a screen wipe. I recently took it on a flight, too, where bags are thoroughly weight-checked, and usually, I'm sweating with the potential combination of my laptop, Steam Deck, and power brick, but I knew the Baseus Blade 2 wouldn't really add any considerable weight or bulk with its measly 1.3 pounds.

Of all the power banks I have, this is the one I grab because of its noticeable lack of bulk. It's also the one my teenager always wants to borrow. In fact, I'm considering just using this deal myself to grab the Coral variant and being a generous god and letting him have the original.

The Baseus Blade 2 has 2 input and output USB-C ports, delivering 65W of power to your devices, and an LCD screen to keep you up to date on how much juice is left and what wattage it's currently using. For more insight, you can download the Baseus app, which connects instantly and even lets you change the text on the LCD screen when the device is asleep. Being only 12000mAh does mean it will only charge my laptop once rather than multiple times, so it's really just a top-up device for on the move rather than something I would use for longer periods like a camping trip, but if you are looking for a higher capacity, and potentially more hefty power bank then check out our list of the best laptop power banks for other options.



What you're paying for with the Baseus Blade 2 is something incredibly sleek and lightweight to complement your devices. I would usually hesitate to recommend something so pricey at $99, but for $69, it's a total steal (and like me, your whole family will want to steal it).