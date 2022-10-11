Get a keyboard that looks and feels great with the Razer Huntsman V2 down to just $161

Do you want to feel every tip and tap on your keyboard? Upgrade from your boring gear to the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard on sale for just $161.49 during the Prime Day Early Access sale (opens in new tab). The keyboard normally goes for around $190, and it hasn't varied from that price much recently. In fact, outside of the Prime Day deal over the summer we haven't seen it go on sale at all since last April. Today's deal is one of the best prices we've ever seen, so grab it while you can.

You can also get the tenkeyless version on sale during the Prime Early Access sale. It's down to just $94.99 (opens in new tab) from a street price of $150 and hasn't been on sale in several months. This version is more compact without the numpad on the side but still has all the great features of the original.

Save $30 on the Huntsman V2 or $55 on the TKL version

The Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard includes Razer's clicky optical switches that sound great and feel even better. You get an 8000Hz polling rate and extremely low input latency. Essentially, you'll find the keys are being pressed when you're barely hovering your fingers over them. That's just how light a press is needed.

The keyboard includes some other features like a Digital Dial and four media keys. You can customize these to do whatever you want, including skipping tracks or playing and pausing the media you're watching. You can use the dial to adjust everything from brightness to volume.

With on-board memory and cloud storage, you can save up to five profiles and set up advanced macros and settings that will follow you anywhere.