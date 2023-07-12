My FAVORITE Logitech gaming keyboard has fallen to a record low price, but not for long

If you play a lot of games on PC, an accessory you should absolutely invest in is a quality gaming keyboard. There are plenty of great ones on the market developed by a wide variety of manufacturers, but ever since I purchased it two years ago, my top choice has been Logitech's superb G915 TKL. Notably, you can get the board right now for just $150, which is a full 35% off its $230 MSRP.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This excellent keyboard features a slim and narrow, yet durable and stable aircraft-grade aluminum chassis, along with low-profile mechanical switches for smooth keystrokes, a suite of media controls, tasteful RGB, and fantastic battery life. I bought one two years ago, and it hasn't left my desk since.

This is the lowest price drop we've ever seen for the G915 TKL, so if you're interested in picking the keyboard up, there's never been a better time to do so than right now. Make sure you act fast if you decide to pull the trigger, though, because this deal goes away when Amazon's Prime Day sales event ends later tonight. Specifically, it'll be available until July 12, 11:59 p.m. PT / July 13, 2:59 a.m. ET.

Why I love this keyboard (and this deal)

Above all else, what I love most about the G915 TKL is its slim and low-profile design. Many gaming keyboards are on the thick and tall side, but this one is much lower to the surface of my desk and has much shorter key travel than most boards as well. For me, this results in a typing and gaming experience that's faster, more responsive, and more comfortable. At the same time, I never have to worry about the keyboard slipping or moving around on me, as its aircraft-grade aluminum body is heavy enough to keep it firmly in place. The tenkeyless design that axes the numpad also makes it narrower than full-sized boards, and it takes up less of my desk space as a result (the full-sized version of the G915 is also on sale for $169.99, FYI).

There are three different switches that you can configure the G915 TKL with: clicky, tactile, and linear. I strongly prefer the latter since I despise loud keyboards and prefer keystrokes that are as quick as possible when playing games, but the other options are there for folks that like the resistance and sound of bumpy, clicky switches.

Some other nifty features of the G915 TKL include a suite of media control keys that come in handy when watching films or TV shows, LED indicators for the board's battery life and whether or not Caps Lock is active, and full Bluetooth support in addition to Logitech's USB dongle-based wireless connectivity. Speaking of that, I've never had a single connection issue throughout the two years I've used this board, and the 40-hour battery life is great, too.

As someone who likes RGB but doesn't want an obnoxious amount of it, I've also grown to appreciate Logitech's low-key approach to backlighting. There are countless colors and patterns to customize the board with in the excellent Logitech G HUB software, but the lighting itself is always subtle, which I love.

Ultimately, the G915 TKL is simply an amazing wireless gaming keyboard, and I can't recommend it enough — especially when it's this heavily discounted. The high price of the board is typically what steers most people away, but thanks to Prime Day, it's more affordable than it's ever been. Just make sure you take advantage of this deal before Prime Day ends.