Save over $30 on the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL mechanical keyboard

Right now you can get the SteelSeries Apex 7 tenkeyless wired mechanical keyboard for a low price of $96.97 through GameStop (opens in new tab). The deal comes with free shipping, too. The same keyboard is going for $130 at other retailers, and we haven't seen it drop this low since last year's holiday shopping season.

Of course, there's still a chance we'll see Amazon match this price during this year's Prime Day, which is coming up in just a couple of days. Even if we don't see this model on sale, we're sure to see a ton of amazing keyboard deals during that event. So if you're in the market for a keyboard, and this fantastic deal doesn't strike your fancy, you're going to have plenty of time to save this week.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL keyboard $130 $96.97 at GameStop (opens in new tab) GameStop offers free shipping with this keyboard, which includes an OLED smart display among other great features. Plus the price itself can't be beat right now.

The SteelSeries keyboard has a lot of great features beyond just being a solid keyboard. For example, it is made with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy that is built to last. This is a highly durable and stable devices you won't have to worry about failing anytime soon. It also comes with a premium magnetic wrist rest to help provide you full support for your palms.

You'll also get a built-in OLED smart display that has become a signature part of these newer SteelSeries keyboards. It's a very cool addition that you can use in a lot of different ways. Think of it like an integrated command center. Adjust your settings, track steps on the fly even while you're in game, and more. You can use it to display information from other apps like Spotify and Discord as well.

The OmniPoint adjustable Red mechanical switches are linear and quiet. They provide you with the feedback you love from a mechanical keypress without being overly noisy. They are also extremely durable and rated for up to 100 million keypresses.