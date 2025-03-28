Despite being released in 2020, the Logitech ERGO K860 remains the best ergonomic keyboard.

The Logitech ERGO K860 is one of the best devices I've ever owned. It's certainly the best keyboard I've ever used.

The split-key design of the keyboard allows me to write all day without straining my arms or hands. I feel cramped on any other keyboard and often find myself taking the ERGO K860 around the house with me even though my work laptop has a giant keyboard of its own.

Right now, you can grab the Logitech ERGO K860 for $108.99. That's $21 off the retail price of the ergonomic keyboard.

Ergonomic Logitech ERGO K860 Keyboard: was $129.99 now $108.99 at Amazon This keyboard allows your wrists and hands to rest at a natural angle, which reduces strain and fatigue. It features a full number pad, a full row of function keys, and can swap between three devices with shortcuts. ✅Perfect for: Those who want a comfortable keyboard that reduces strain and fatigue when typing. ❌Avoid if: You do not like keyboards with split-key designs or require backlit keys.

Is this a good deal? Paying $108.99 for the Logitech ERGO K860 is a good deal. While it is not the lowest price I've seen for the accessory, $108.99 is well within the lowest range of common prices for the keyboard.

Why I love the Logitech ERGO K860 ergonomic keyboard

With how short the lifespan of most tech is these days, it's honestly a bit surprising that I haven't found an upgrade to the Logitech ERGO K860. There are other ergonomic keyboards, of course, but my keyboard has lasted well over the years and given me no reason to look elsewhere.

Despite being used to type over one million words since purchase, my Logitech ERGO K860 is in near-mint condition. The only real sign of wear is that a few of the keys are shinier than when I unboxed the keyboard.

Despite first shipping in January 2020, the Logitech ERGO K860 still tops several lists of the best ergonomic keyboards.

Logitech hit a home run with the ERGO K860 and hasn't changed things since. The keyboard is comfortable, feels good under my fingers, and has a full number pad and row of function keys.

When one of the cons of an accessory is that it's a full-sized keyboard, it's clear the list of negatives is short. To be clear, it's a good thing TechRadar pointed out the size of the keyboard in their Logitech K860 review, but that size is only a con for some people.

If you use your keyboard at a desk or large table, the expansive layout of the Logitech ERGO K860 is a positive.

The only knock I'd share on the Logitech ERGO K860 is that it lacks backlit keys. I turn off key backlighting on all my devices, but I know it's important to many people, so it's worth flagging up the omission.

I recommend the Logitech ERGO K860 to other journalists and people who type a lot. It's a no-brainer to suggest the keyboard at a discount.