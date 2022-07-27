The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard has hit a new low price

Windows Central's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard has dropped in price to $59.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a fantastic keyboard with a lot of great features, and we have only seen it go this low once before. In fact, last year the keyboard was going for as much as $130. Since I noticed it drop to around $80 back in January that has become its relatively new street price. Today's drop is a rare one that won't last, I don't think. It's still going for as much as $130 at some other retailers like Best Buy.

Razer Huntsman tenkeyless keyboard $80 $59.97 at Amazon

Unlike most keyboards designed for gamers, this one is actually not mechanical. Instead, it uses Razer's linear optical switches, which makes the Huntsman a bit more unique than your usual keyboard choice. These linear optical switches use a beam-based actuation, which means the keys register your press as fast as the speed of light technically. So they can be even faster than traditional mechanical switches.

The Huntsman also has Razer Chroma, which is Razer's RGB custom lighting tech. Not only can you choose from 16 million colors for the individually backlit keyboard keys, you can also use Chroma to sync that custom lighting with other products. It works easily with other Razer gear you might own. Plus, it even works with some third parties like Philips Hue smart lights. You'll just need Razer's free software to get all that to work.

Read our review of this keyboard where Richard Devine gave it 4 out of 5 stars and a Recommended badge. He said, "With help from some leading professional gamers, Razer took its optical switch technology and supercharged it for its fastest keyboard yet. If you're a serious gamer, you're really going to dig this keyboard."