Logitech has acquired Elgato competitor Loupedeck for an undisclosed sum

What you need to know

Logitech has acquired Loupedeck for an undisclosed, "non-material" sum.

Loupedeck is a creator of custom consoles and software designed for live streamers, digital creators, and gamers based in Helsinki, Finland.

Logitech and Corsair are both dashing to scoop up the live streamer market, with Corsair having previously acquired Loupedeck competitor El Gato and Logitech having previously acquired Streamlabs.

Logitech has announced its acquisition of Loupedeck, a creator of custom consoles for live streamers, digital creators, and gamers. Loupedeck's line of products includes the Loupedeck+, the Creative Tool (CT), and the Live and Live S—custom-built consoles designed to improve the workflow when editing audio, videos, and photos as well as live-streaming.

Loupedeck is headquartered in Finland and was founded in 2016. The manufacturer rose to prominence in the live streaming and digital content creation space after a successful Indiegogo campaign for the original Loupedeck console designed to streamline the process of editing photos in Adobe Lightroom. With the help of former Nokia designers, Loupedeck has gone on to create a variable array of products that can improve the workflow for creatives across various artistic mediums.

The acquisition by Logitech should come as little surprise as Logitech and Corsair have been neck and neck in the race to snatch up live streaming market share. Corsair acquired Loupedeck competitor Elgato, makers of the popular Stream Deck series of products, along with other live-streaming accessories, in 2018. Logitech followed up by purchasing Streamlabs, makers of live-streaming software, in 2019 for $89 million in cash with an additional payment of $29 million in Logitech shares. The cost of the Loupedeck acquisition for Logitech remains undisclosed, however, they did state it was a "non-material" amount meaning it was less than $20 million.

(Image credit: Loupedeck)

According to the press release from Logitech, the acquisition of Loupedeck is anticipated to deliver a more premium experience in Logitech's content creation applications while providing the opportunity for a "tighter coupling" between Loupedeck branded devices and Streamlabs software applications. "Joining Logitech allows us to elevate what we are doing to the next level and exponentially broaden our audience and our impact to the creative process," said Mikko Kesti, Loupedeck's chief executive officer.

In addition to previously acquiring Streamlabs in 2019, Logitech has also made acquisitions in the creator space by purchasing gaming peripheral company Saitek, gaming headset manufacturer Astro, and popular live-streaming and podcasting Blue Microphones. Although earlier this year, Logitech announced it would be retiring the Blue branding while continuing to manufacture popular models such as the Yeti and Snowball microphones which are widely considered to be some of the best microphones for streaming.