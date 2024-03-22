Logitech's BEST wireless gaming mouse is less than $100 right now

There is one wireless mouse that is often held up as the undisputed king for first-person-shooter gaming, and that is Logitech's G502 Lightspeed. However, a professional gaming quality mouse typically comes with a professional quality price tag. If you've been looking to add this beast of a mouse to your gaming setup, today is the day. The Logitech G520 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse costs $150 but is currently discounted by 39%, making it just $91 on Amazon.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLogitech-Lightspeed-PowerPlay-Compatible-Lightsync%2Fdp%2FB07L4BM851%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $150 now $91 at Amazon Take your gaming skills on PC to the next level with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse features a Hero 25K Sensor, PowerPlay Compatibility, Tunable Weights, customizable buttons, and more to help you improve your gaming experience.

✅ Perfect for: Gamers playing first-person shooters who require low-click latency and increased optical sensor accuracy with a long-lasting battery. ❌ Avoid it if: You want a simple, no-frills mouse or are left-handed. 🔎 Our review: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/logitech-g502-lightspeed-gaming-mouse-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" target="_blank">Logitech G502 Lightspeed review: A wireless gaming mouse that's just as responsive as a wired one 💰 Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6333841&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flogitech-g502-lightspeed-wireless-optical-gaming-mouse-with-rgb-lighting-black%2F6333841.p%3FskuId%3D6333841&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" target="_blank">$120 at Best Buy

Play like a pro

(Image credit: Logitech)

When it comes to fast-paced games like first-person shooters, we often hear the phrase "Frames win games" to justify buying the best GPUs or monitors with higher refresh rates. That's only part of the equation to doing well in a shooter, however. Latency and inaccuracy can certainly drag your skill level down a few notches, as well. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is so well revered as a professional quality input, both because of its impressively low click latency and the accuracy of the Hero 25K optical sensor.

The G502 Lightspeed is compatible with Logitech's G HUB customization software, which allows the device to stay up to date with the latest feature improvements like 1:1 tracking and adjustable sensitivity up to 25,600 DPI. Customization is also the name of the game for the 11 buttons and scroll wheel, all of which can be set to custom macros or other commands. These customizations can then be further personalized, with different command settings designated for specific game profiles.

Customization isn't limited to just software with the G502 Lightspeed. The mouse also features a tunable weight system consisting of six adjustable weights, allowing you to balance the mouse to your preferences. Logitech declares the G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse features an impressive 60-hour LiPo battery, which we put to the test. The G502 Lightspeed is also compatible with Logitech's Powerplay wireless charging system, so you can stay in the game without worrying about when to recharge.

In our review of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, Windows Central declared it to be "among the best gaming mice out there". While that declaration still holds true today, we would like to point out that the G502 Lightspeed is not an ambidextrous mouse. It is designed for right-handed use, and gamers who are left-handed may find it difficult to use.