Save $30 on the customizable Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse

Today you can grab this special version of the Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse for a low price of $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is actually an insanely low price for this particular version of the G502 because it normally sells for $80, and we have never seen it drop this low. While you can get the regular black version of the mouse (opens in new tab) for a similar price, this model is part of the League of Legends K/DA Gaming Gear series so it has a unique aesthetic that may be more appealing to you.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse $80 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This version of the G502 Hero has never dropped this low before, and today's deal puts it at the same price as similar models. Plus it's a great mouse if you really like getting the feel just right.

This mouse is a bargain at this price. It comes with a powerful 16,000 DPI sensor, which makes it super responsive and accurate. Adjust it on the fly and find the DPI that works best for you based on what you're doing, including playing games. You can even set up a button to adjust it for you so you find the perfect setting.



In fact, you can customize all of the eleven buttons on the mouse and make them do what you want. With on-board memory, you can save up to five different profiles on the mouse as well. That means switching from a customized setup designed for gaming to one designed for business. As a gamer, that even means having one profile for your MMO while having a different one for your favorite shooter. With the profiles saved directly on the mouse, you can take this with you anywhere. You can even plug it into a different system and still have the same setup with the same buttons doing exactly what you want.



Beyond the customizability, the mouse is also designed with an adjustable weight system. If you're a competitive gamer, and if you're interested in a League of Legends mouse you probably are, that can be a huge advantage. The mouse has five removable 3.6 gram weights, so you can remove them or add them in depending on your needs.