Microsoft's best keyboards are on sale for Black Friday

Microsoft's Black Friday deals aren't just about Surface hardware and PCs. Right now, you can get several keyboards at a discount through the Microsoft Store. There are a variety of discounted keyboards, including wireless or wired models. The most affordable bundle costs just $20, so you can set up your desk on a budget this Black Friday.

Two of the discounted keyboards, the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard and the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, are among the best keyboards you can buy, even when they're at full price.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard | $70 $49 (opens in new tab) This slim keyboard can slide into a bag or rest on your desk while only taking up a bit of space. Despite its small form factor, it includes a full row of function keys and even an emoji key.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop | $130 $90 (opens in new tab) This bundle has everything you need to set up your desk. It includes an ergonomic keyboard and mouse alongside a separate number pad. All three of the accessories are wireless and connect through Bluetooth.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 | $50 $20 (opens in new tab) This pair of accessories is great if you're on a budget. With the current discount, you can get a wireless keyboard and mouse for under $20. Just be aware that you'll need a spare USB-A port for a dongle.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard $60 $40 (opens in new tab) This wired keyboard has a split design that allows your wrists to align naturally. It features a complete number pad, row of function keys, and set of media keys.

Microsoft has a solid reputation for making keyboards, thanks to its decades-worth of making PC accessories. The pair of ergonomic keyboards are designed for people that sit at their desk for long typing sessions. Their split designs let your wrists sit at a healthier angle than a straight rectangle. The compact keyboard is more for those that need to take their computing setup on the go, making it a great accessory for a Surface or an iPad.

If you don't need a new keyboard, the Microsoft Store also has a range of other accessories on sale, including headphones, mice, and webcams.