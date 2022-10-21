Grab this 32-inch USB-C gaming monitor with a 170Hz refresh rate for just $280 today

The screen that's on sale here today is one we have monitored (get it?) in our roundup of the best monitor deals, and up until today it was at a decent price. It had dropped to around $380 from its street price around $500. Right now, though, you can actually use the code GW4BXA898 to take another $100 off the price. Get the Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch USB-C gaming monitor for just $279.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab). That's an insanely low price for everything you get in this display. This deal is too good not to mention on its own, and it's definitely too good to pass up if you're looking for an upgrade for your battle station.

Gigabyte's 32-inch monitor is loaded with features. First of all, its specifications include a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, it has a refresh rate that can reach up to 170Hz when overclocked, and it has a 0.8ms response time. It manages all of that on an IPS panel that has great color accuracy and viewing angles.

Some of the other features include AMD FreeSync Premium to help reduce screen tearing when paired with an AMD graphics card. It has a KVM switch, too, so you can control multiple computers easily from the one screen. Forgo the stand altogether and hook your monitor up to an arm or wall mount using the 100x100mm VESA Wall Mount on the back.

It also has a USB-C port and three USB-A 3.0 ports you can use to power peripherals or to hook up a laptop that needs some more screen real estate. The other connections include two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2.