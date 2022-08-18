Save $100 and be the first to own Samsung's new 55-inch 4K Odyssey Ark gaming screen

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor was one of the coolest announcements at CES 2022, and it is finally ready to become a reality for anyone looking for a truly immersive gaming experience. When the 55-inch Odyssey Ark officially releases it will start at a price of $3,499.99; however, right now you can pre-order the behemoth gaming screen through Samsung. Not only will you become one of the first to get your hands on this beautiful monitor, but you can also save $100 off its MSRP before it ever gets a chance to go on sale. All you have to do is head over to the Samsung website (opens in new tab) and fill out your name and email to get your pre-order started and reserve your spot.

(opens in new tab) Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor $3,500 $3,399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Samsung calls this a "gaming cockpit," and for good reason. The 1000R curve and 55-inch size mean full gaming immersion no matter what you play. The 4K resolution and Mini-LED tech mean insane image quality, too.

One of the reasons we were so impressed by the Odyssey Ark's introduction is that the monitor can rotate 90 degrees and stack with other versions of itself. Imagine instead of sitting there staring straight ahead, you were leaning back at an angle as your favorite games and movies were displayed like a skyscraper rising over you and curving above your head. In Cockpit Mode, you can use the Ark Dial to easily adjust the screen size and ratio and enjoy multiple sources at one time. Even if you don't choose to use it like that, it's still an incredibly immersive display with its 1000R curve and 55-inch size that's all designed to fully cover your field of vision and pull you into the game.

The basic specifications include a 4K pixel resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. These are all exceptional stats, but they hardly do justice to the level of image quality you can expect. Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED technology gives you ultimate control over the screen's brightness, and the 14-bit backlight unit includes advanced picture quality with detailed HDR control and HDR10+ support. It has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and can automatically adapt to your media so you see every detail.

Add in smart functions, including built-in streaming apps from Samsung TV Plus and YouTube, and a Gaming Hub that gives you instant access to your favorite games. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and plenty of other advanced features.