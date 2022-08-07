This beautiful 34-inch Gigabyte gaming monitor is $50 off for the first time

The Gigabyte M34WQ 34-inch gaming monitor is a relatively new monitor that just released late last year, and since that time it has not gone on sale at all at the major retailers. Well, today you can get it for just $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), and you can also find this price at Best Buy and Newegg. The price drop first popped up at the latter retailer and the two others ended up matching it even though they were out of stock as early as two days ago. The monitor's regular price is $500, so this is a nice 10% discount for a display that has never had any sort of discount before.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte 34-inch 144Hz gaming monitor $500 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A new low for a brand new monitor. This screen includes a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a USB-C port, and more. Outstanding features for the price.

The technical specifications include a pixel resolution of 3440 x 1440, a 1ms response time, and an above average 144Hz refresh rate. These are all great specs for any gamer, and the display is built on an IPS panel so you know you get great viewing angles and color accuracy as well. The VESA Display HDR400 standard combined with the monitor's brightness makes for great image quality with support for HDR content and a wide color gamut.

Another feature of this monitor is its USB hub. You already have a DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. In addition to that, you get two USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. Connect your peripherals or use this monitor to extend the display of a laptop or tablet because that USB-C port opens up a lot of options for you.

The 34-inch screen gives you a lot of options. This could be your sole monitor that you split up in multiple ways to use as you see fit. You could get more than one and create a huge space for you to use. With the 100x100mm VESA mount on the back, you could also forego the monitor's stand and attach this display to an arm or wall mount. You have a lot of flexibility here.