This MASSIVE 57-inch Samsung gaming monitor is finally available in the US

What you need to know

Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is now available on the company's official website at $2,499.

Previously, it was only available on preorder at £2,199 in the UK.

It sports a 1000R curvature, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Nothing defines your gaming experience quite like the monitor you're using. Obviously, the accessories you're using also play a major role, from the console to the best headsets to the best controllers. However, the monitor plays a crucial role in determining the game's aesthetic appeal.

If you want to level up and get a new gaming monitor, then Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is right up your alley. Samsung unveiled the entry in August, but it was only available for preorders at the time.

However, the massive monitor is finally available in the US over at Samsung's official website, coming in at $2,499. Samsung refers to the unit as the "world's first dual UHD monitor," sporting a 32:9 aspect ratio and 7,680x2160 resolution. What's more, the massive 57-inch screen real estate isn't the only noteworthy feature this unit ships with.

The Odyssey Neo G9 monitor ships with a 1000R curvature. In fact, the company indicated that G9's screen is wide enough to fit two 32-inch UHD monitors. It also ships with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Moreover, it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure your gameplay is seamless and stutter-free.

Samsung has also placed the gamer's multitasking needs as a top priority with this particular unit, which is why it supports Picture-in-Picture as well as Picture-by-Picture mode, ultimately providing the game with multiple views simultaneously. Additionally, the monitor ships with Auto Source Switch+, allowing gamers to connect to new devices instantly without needing to navigate through the input sources.

Moreover, the massive monitor also features Quantum Mini-LED technology with support for HDR 1000 to ensure that gamers enjoys crisp images with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. To top it all off, the unit comes with Core Lighting+ and CoreSync to provide adequate lighting, thus improving your gaming experience. Not forgetting the swivel, tilt, and height adjustment tools that will give you complete control over how the monitor sits on your setup.

Finally, the monitor features plenty of input options, including three HDMI ports and a new DisplayPort 1.4 connection, which supports 4k UHD streams. It also features a built-in KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch.