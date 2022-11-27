Upgrade your gaming monitor with three terrific Cyber Monday deals

If you've been eyeing a new display, there's no better time than Cyber Monday to nab a new screen, especially when they're on sale. Whether you need a fast refresh rate panel, an ultrawide display, or an OLED screen, we've got some terrific deals lined up for you for a new gaming display.

Quantum Dot OLED: Seeing is believing

One of the more premium gaming monitors, Alienware's AW3423DW is a curved ultra-wide 34-inch monitor that packs in a bright and gorgeous quantum dot OLED panel. Made to match the aesthetics of the company's Alienware gaming laptops and desktops, this panel boasts a resolution of 1440p and comes with a 175Hz refresh rate, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and support for HDR content. Nvidia gamers will appreciate G-Sync support, which will help reduce ghosting and tearing for fast-action games. And with support for displaying content in DCI-P3 or sRGB color spaces, you can even use this monitor for your creative workflow as well.

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW3423DW | $1,299 now $1,198 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Made to shine. Gamers will appreciate the color accurate Alienware AW3423DW (opens in new tab) monitor with its quantum dot OLED screen that's capable of a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. An ultrawide 1440p panel helps keep you immersed in the action.

Ahead of the curve

Whether you're a console gamer or a PC gamer in need of a fast, responsive panel, Dell's 32-inch curved gaming monitor is bound to deliver. This display comes with AMD FreeSync Support as well as VRR support for stutter-free gaming.

(opens in new tab) Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM | $349 now $279 at Dell (opens in new tab) Dell's 32-inch curved monitor (opens in new tab) delivers a more traditional 16:9 QHD resolution than other ultrawide curved competitors. This monitor boasts 1ms response time, 165Hz refresh rate, and the ability to display 99% of the sRGB color space for accurate colors. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology for ghost-free and tear-free gaming.

Go wide. Ultrawide.

A wide display will get you immersed in the action and is a great option if you're not playing a fast shooting game. The ultrawide panel gives you an even wider field of view to absorb more of the scene, and when you're not playing, this format is like having two displays connected side-by-side without all the complications of a multi-monitor setup.