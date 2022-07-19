Save $25 and create new content with the Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 studio controller

Do you need a studio controller to help you switch between scenes or load up different media while you're creating content for Twitch, YouTube, and other social media platforms? Then you probably want something like the Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 that's on sale for $124.99 today at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the latest version from Elgato, and the 2nd-generation Stream Deck has not gone on sale much since it was originally released. Today's price matches the lowest we've seen.

The Mk.2 on sale right here didn't even drop in price for Amazon Prime Day. The 1st-generation Stream Deck did, getting as low as $100 for the 15-key version. That deal vanished when Prime Day ended, though, and you'll find it is either sold out completely or going for $150 at other retailers now.

We reviewed the Stream Deck Mk.2 and Harish Jonnalagadda gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Harish said, "I didn't realize just how useful the Stream Deck would be in my day-to-day workflow, and while it isn't as versatile for video and image editing as it is for gaming, it has made a big difference."

Essentially what you get is easy access to 15 LCD keys you can customize any way you want. They even have faceplates you can remove and modify with designs and logos and such so you know what each key does. This is a great and simple way to launch social media posts, transition between scenes while live streaming, adjust lights and smart home appliances, and more. The Mk.2 has an improved design with a detachable stand and connects via USB-C.

The Stream Deck is designed to work with tons of third party programs, including OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, and more. You can also create smart profiles that can switch between different key configurations based on the apps you plan on using. Set up a profile for gaming and another video editing.