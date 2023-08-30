Save up to 50% on the best standing desks and office chairs from FlexiSpot right now

FlexiSpot is currently hosting a massive four day sale, commencing August 28 and ending on September 1 to celebrate its 7th anniversary. In the UK, you can save up to 50% on standing desks and office chairs, including the excellent FlexiSpot Q8 8-in-1 standing desk and FlexiSpot BS11 Pro office chair.

We've reviewed countless FlexiSpot products over the years, so we know you're getting high quality items when you order from FlexiSpot. I just recently reviewed the BS11 Pro, and came away very impressed. Normally, you can find it for £419 from FlexiSpot, but it's now just £369 thanks to this anniversary sale.

It's the same story for standing desks. I'm currently using the FlexiSpot E7Q, which is FlexiSpot's top of the range heavy duty standing desk. Normally, it costs £899, but can be had for just £699 right now. That's a £200 saving!

FlexiSpot E7Q: was £899 now £699 at FlexiSpot The FlexiSpot E7Q is a heavy weight standing desk designed for large desktops or collaborative environments. It's incredibly sturdy and super premium, and can handle a lot of weight. But all this comes at a pricey cost, except if you buy now for £699.

FlexiSpot BS11 Pro: was £419 now £369 at FlexiSpot The FlexiSpot BS11 Pro is a flagship ergonomic office chair from FlexiSpot, featuring a breathable mesh that's comfortable yet sturdy, in a chair design that is adjustable in multiple different ways to fit everyone's unique body types, and doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

So be sure to snap up FlexiSpot's anniversary sale prices before it's too late! If you're in the United States, FlexiSpot is also currently hosting a similar sale for Labor Day, which ends in a couple of days.