Score the ASUS ROG Chakram Core gaming mouse for 38% off this Prime Day

Opting for a quality wired gaming mouse is a fantastic way to improve your performance in-game, and this Prime Day, an excellent one — the ASUS ROG Chakram Core — is on sale for just $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a 38% discount from the mouse's MSRP of $80, which is a killer deal.

The ASUS ROG Chakram Core comes equipped with an incredibly precise optical sensor that has a maximum DPI of 16,000, as well as a 1,000Hz polling rate for smooth responsiveness. There's also a customizable (and detachable) joystick on the left side of the mouse, which you can easily tweak and personalize in ASUS' Armoury-Crate software (opens in new tab). The mouse even has special pivoted buttons that have shorter travel distances, allowing you to click faster than you can with many other gaming mice.

The design of the Chakram Core is also quite impressive. Not only is the mouse robust and durable, but the detachable magnetic buttons and the push-fit switch socket design allow you to easily switch between a few different types of switches to find what feels best for you. The magnetic cover on top of the mouse is also removable, giving you quick access to the device's interior if you need it. ASUS also includes a 13.6g weight that you can slot into the mouse to increase its weight if you want your mouse to have some heft.

Finally, the mouse also features snazzy RGB lighting (what kind of gaming mouse would this be without it?). Both the ASUS ROG logo and the sides of the scroll wheel light up and can be customized in the Armoury-Crate software.

Finally, the mouse also features snazzy RGB lighting (what kind of gaming mouse would this be without it?). Both the ASUS ROG logo and the sides of the scroll wheel light up and can be customized in the Armoury-Crate software.